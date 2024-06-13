wrestling / News

Ash by Elegance Considers TNA a Place of Opportunity

June 13, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Dana Brooke Ash By Elegance TNA Hard to Kill Image Credit: TNA

– During a recent interview with The Battleground Podcast, TNA wrestler Ash by Elegance (formerly Dana Brooke) discussed developing her character for TNA and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Ash by Elegance on TNA Wrestling: “TNA is a land of opportunity. WWE and NXT gave me an amazing platform for 12 years to spread my wings and fly and go elsewhere, and landing in TNA, that was definitely a plus, and every reason why I had went with TNA because when I had the conversation, they’re like ‘we want you to explore what you believe in and what you think is going to work for your character.'”

On her current character: “Everything that I’ve loved in life, fashion, nice things, jewelry, accessories, the latest trends, everything I have kind of embraced and put it into this character, and been able to express it in the ring as far as wrestling goes as well.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Ash by Elegance, TNA, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading