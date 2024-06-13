Ash by Elegance Considers TNA a Place of Opportunity

– During a recent interview with The Battleground Podcast, TNA wrestler Ash by Elegance (formerly Dana Brooke) discussed developing her character for TNA and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Ash by Elegance on TNA Wrestling: “TNA is a land of opportunity. WWE and NXT gave me an amazing platform for 12 years to spread my wings and fly and go elsewhere, and landing in TNA, that was definitely a plus, and every reason why I had went with TNA because when I had the conversation, they’re like ‘we want you to explore what you believe in and what you think is going to work for your character.'”

On her current character: “Everything that I’ve loved in life, fashion, nice things, jewelry, accessories, the latest trends, everything I have kind of embraced and put it into this character, and been able to express it in the ring as far as wrestling goes as well.”