Ash By Elegance Defeats NXT’s Brinley Reece On TNA Impact
October 17, 2024 | Posted by
NXT star Brinley Reece appeared on TNA Impact, facing Ash By Elegance in the ring. Thursday night’s show saw Arianna Grace, the liaison between NXT and TNA, introduce Reece for a match with Ash.
Ash ultimately picked up the win and tried to give Reece a makeover before Xia Brookside came in to make the save.
.@brinleyreecewwe falls to Rarified Air on #TNAiMPACT, but the win isn't enough for @Ashamae_Sebera and @IamGeorgeIceman! @XiaBrookside
Get 1 month FREE of TNA+ using code TNAFREE on the Special Attraction Monthly plan: https://t.co/EkIqqcvwIi pic.twitter.com/PzzQ439rLP
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) October 18, 2024
