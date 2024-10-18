wrestling / News

Ash By Elegance Defeats NXT’s Brinley Reece On TNA Impact

October 17, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Brinley Reece TNA Impact 10-17-24 Image Credit: TNA

NXT star Brinley Reece appeared on TNA Impact, facing Ash By Elegance in the ring. Thursday night’s show saw Arianna Grace, the liaison between NXT and TNA, introduce Reece for a match with Ash.

Ash ultimately picked up the win and tried to give Reece a makeover before Xia Brookside came in to make the save.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Ash by Elegance, Brinley Reece, TNA Impact, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading