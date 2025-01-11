Ash By Elegance Reveals How She Ended Up Partnered With Heather Reckless In TNA

Ash By Elegance has found an ally in Heather Reckless (now Heather By Elegance) in TNA, and she recently spoke about how the partnership came about. Ash spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp for a new interview, and you can see some highlights below:

On the TNA roster and crew: “I have to say as well, too. A big thing is I just feel like it’s family. I feel like, TNA is a family. I do feel like my personal concierge. I met him the day I showed up at Hard to Kill last year, and we clicked. It was like an immediate connection. I feel like I can’t leave him. It’s just the chemistry that we have, and it’s magic when we come on TV and then kind of expanding this Elegance brand.”

On joining forces with Heather: “I remember Heather coming in, and she was a girl that I was actually wrestling against in the beginning of my TNA career, and [Gail Kim] had pulled me aside, and was like, ‘What do you think of her?’ I was like, You know something? She has so much potential. She definitely belongs in the TNA locker room.’ Then they were like, ‘Okay, well, we’re thinking about signing her.’ They gave her a contract, and they’re like, ‘How about you bring her into your brand?’ It just feels right.