Ash by Elegance to Make TNA In-Ring Debut at This Weekend’s Impact TV Tapings

January 18, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
TNA Impact - Ash by Elegance Image Credit: TNA Wrestling

– TNA Wrestling announced that former WWE Superstar Ash by Elegance (aka Dana Brooke) will make her TNA in-ring debut later this weekend during the TNA Impact TV tapings in Orlando. You can see the announcement below.

The TV tapings are scheduled for Saturday, January 20 at Osceola Heritage Park in Orlando, Florida.

Ash by Elegance, TNA, TNA Impact

