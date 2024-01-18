wrestling / News
Ash by Elegance to Make TNA In-Ring Debut at This Weekend’s Impact TV Tapings
– TNA Wrestling announced that former WWE Superstar Ash by Elegance (aka Dana Brooke) will make her TNA in-ring debut later this weekend during the TNA Impact TV tapings in Orlando. You can see the announcement below.
The TV tapings are scheduled for Saturday, January 20 at Osceola Heritage Park in Orlando, Florida.
ORLANDO! @Ashamae_Sebera will be in action in a TNA ring for the very first time THIS SATURDAY as #TNAiMPACT comes to the Osceola Heritage Park.
Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/AF7ZBoOeFc pic.twitter.com/rryeT8o3Vl
— TNA Wrestling (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 18, 2024