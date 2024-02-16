wrestling / News
Ash By Elegance’s In-Ring Debut & More Set For Next Week’s TNA Impact
February 16, 2024 | Posted by
TNA has set Ash By Elegance’s in-ring debut and more for next week’s TNA Impact. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs Thursday night on AXS TV and Impact Insiders on YouTube:
* The System vs. Alex Shelley, KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight
* Ash By Elegance vs. TBA
* Chris Sabin vs. Jason Hotch
* Steve Maclin vs. Trent Seven
.@Ashamae_Sebera will be making her TNA in-ring debut NEXT WEEK. #TNAiMPACT @MeanGiaMiller @IamGeorgeIceman pic.twitter.com/wYjVqyd6Ps
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) February 16, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Drew McIntyre Won’t Comment on WWE Contract Rumors, Note on If He’s Signed A New Deal
- Jake Roberts Explains Why He Doesn’t View Shawn Michaels As An All-Time Great
- Bully Ray Thinks WWE Had ‘No Clue What They Were Doing’ With the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Show
- Tommy Dreamer Weighs In On Resurfaced Ashley Massaro Statement Amid Vince McMahon Allegations