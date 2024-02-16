Ash By Elegance’s In-Ring Debut & More Set For Next Week’s TNA Impact

TNA has set Ash By Elegance’s in-ring debut and more for next week’s TNA Impact. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs Thursday night on AXS TV and Impact Insiders on YouTube:

* The System vs. Alex Shelley, KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight

* Ash By Elegance vs. TBA

* Chris Sabin vs. Jason Hotch

* Steve Maclin vs. Trent Seven