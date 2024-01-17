wrestling / News
Ash By Elegance Comments On Her New TNA Wrestling Character
In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Ash by Elegance, formerly WWE’s Dana Brooke, spoke about her new TNA Wrestling character that debuted at Hard to Kill.
She said: “Ash By Elegance is a different side of me. I try to live my life, every single day as being super elegant. Elegant is a word that has a variety and multiple meanings to it. It’s classiness, it’s elegant, it’s beautiful — it just means so much. I’m definitely going to bring that element into the ring and show everyone what class and elegance really means. It feels, honestly, natural. That’s something that I wanted to be is natural. I want to be who I am every single day. I don’t want to play a character for many many years. I was definitely given different roles and I would take the ball and go with it and run with it. This is an opportunity to brace my true self, I believe and bring it to the ring. It truly feels amazing.“