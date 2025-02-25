– Speaking in a Q&A for Monopoly Events at For the Love of Wrestling 2025, Ash by Elegance discussed the TNA women’s division and locker room. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Her thoughts on the TNA women’s division: “To be honest, they’re hungry. They’re very driven women, and it’s amazing to be in a locker room to help them grow because they also have a lot of questions. But when I was signed with TNA back in January, the partnership [with WWE] wasn’t developed yet. So their drive and their motivation was to become a WWE superstar.”

Ash by Elegance on TNA’s cross-promotion with WWE: “Now with that being kind of now level and in their eyesight, it’s truly amazing to see, and definitely the cross promotion is just an opportunity for TNA to grow and develop. The women’s locker room is truly amazing. When I came on the scene in TNA, my eyes were on Jordynne Grace, and she is one to look after because I do think she will be the next NXT [Women’s] Champion and then the rest is history with Raw and SmackDown.”