Ash By Elegance Is Willing To Give Tag Title To M By Elegance If She Wins TNA Knockouts Title

Ash By Elegance says that if she wins the TNA Knockouts Championship, she is happy to give her Knockouts Tag Team Title to M By Elegance — provisionally, of course. Ash, who is the co-holder of the Knockouts Tag Team Championships with Heather By Elegance, spoke with Straight Talk Wrestling for a recent interview and was asked about a potential Knockouts Championship run.

“100% I will put my title in the hands of M [if I win the Knockouts Title],” Ash said (per Fightful). “But if I see things a little shaky, I might run in there and grab — I can hold two titles. I can. I can be the Women’s Tag Team Champion and the Knockouts World Champion Women’s Champion as well, too. That’s not an issue at all, but I do feel like M should have a taste of gold around her waist, and Heather does a great job at holding it, too.”

She continued, “Seeing where [Heather] came from and where she is now is amazing. So I’m very confident in my girls, but if I do feel a little shaky about anything, I might have to come down to ringside and take the reins.”

Ash competed in a Knockouts Battle Royal for a TNA Knockouts Championship match at Friday’s Impact taping. You can see the spoilers here.