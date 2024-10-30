Ash by Elegance vs. Dani Luna Set for Tomorrow’s TNA Impact

– TNA Wrestling confirmed a new Knockouts matchup for tomorrow’s edition of Impact. Ash by Elegance will face Dani Luna in a singles bout.

The fallout for Bound for Glory 2024 will air tomorrow on AXS TV starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* El Hijo Del Vikingo in action

* First Class (AJ Francis & KC Navarro) vs. The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz)

* Hammerstone & Jake Something vs. Sami Callihan & PCO

* Ash By Elegance vs. Dani Luna