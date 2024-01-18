Ash by Elegance On What To Expect From Her In TNA, Doesn’t Think WWE Had Confidence In Her

Ash by Elegance, the former Dana Brooke, recently gave an idea of what fans can expect to see from her in TNA. As reported, Ash has signed with the company after making her debut at Hard to Kill over the weekend. She appeared on Busted Open Radio and talked about what fans will see from her compared to her WWE run and more. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc and Fightful:

On what fans can expect from her in TNA: “You’re going to see drive and determination and a side of me that people haven’t seen,” Ash answered. “I had mentioned before to people in the locker room when I was at TNA, I said, ‘I was never given the opportunity to show my true potential.’ The one match that I did that I really felt like I opened up was one of my last matches [in WWE]. [It] was the kendo stick match, and then a match after that with the champion, where I really was able to bring out a different side of aggression and passion and things that I felt like I was held back from … I feel as though TNA is going to let me explore this side of me of who I truly am.”

On her WWE run: “I honestly think they didn’t believe in me. Producers, TJ [TJ Wilson aka Tyson Kidd] would be a big advocate for me. He’d always be like, ‘Dana can do it,’ and it wasn’t happening. I wasn’t that girl. I wasn’t the girl they were trying to push to the next level. I was the one to always take the pinfall, and I was okay with it, thinking in my mind, ‘Okay, there is going to be a shot and a next time,’ and there was never a next time. I fought so hard, it was 2018 or 2019 in the Money in the Bank, I wanted to hang from the briefcase, swing from it, and fall and a pile of girls catch me. ‘No, that’s a little too dangerous.’ I was in gymnastics for 18 years, the bars are this high and I would do double backflips and land. I promise, I’m okay, just let me do it. It would be a wow factor. I just don’t think they had the confidence in me.”