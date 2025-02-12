wrestling / News
Ash & Heather by Elegance In Action On Tomorrow’s TNA Impact
February 12, 2025 | Posted by
TNA Wrestling has announced that Ash and Heather by Elegance will team up on tomorrow’s episode of Impact. Opponents for the pair have not been announced. The updated lineup includes:
* TNA World Championship: Joe Hendry (c) vs. Jake Something
* TNA Knockouts World Championship: Masha Slamovich (c) vs. Savannah Evans
* Eric Young vs. Josh Alexander
* Cora Jade vs. Xia Brookside
* Frankie Kazarian vs. Sami Callihan
* Mustafa Ali hosts a Town Hall meeting
* Ash By Elegance & Heather By Elegance in action
.@Ashamae_Sebera and @Heathereckless will be in action THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV in the US, @Sportsnet 360 in Canada and TNA+ worldwide. #TNAiMPACT pic.twitter.com/3KRFyfOeAw
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) February 11, 2025
