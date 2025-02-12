wrestling / News

Ash & Heather by Elegance In Action On Tomorrow’s TNA Impact

February 12, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
TNA Impact Image Credit: TNA

TNA Wrestling has announced that Ash and Heather by Elegance will team up on tomorrow’s episode of Impact. Opponents for the pair have not been announced. The updated lineup includes:

* TNA World Championship: Joe Hendry (c) vs. Jake Something
* TNA Knockouts World Championship: Masha Slamovich (c) vs. Savannah Evans
* Eric Young vs. Josh Alexander
* Cora Jade vs. Xia Brookside
* Frankie Kazarian vs. Sami Callihan
* Mustafa Ali hosts a Town Hall meeting
* Ash By Elegance & Heather By Elegance in action

