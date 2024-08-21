Ashante Thee Adonis Comments on WWE NXT Win

Ashante Thee Adonis picked up his first singles win in three years on this week’s NXT, and he spoke about the win after the match. Tuesday’s show saw Adonis defeat Dion Lennox in a short match, marking his first one-on-one WWE win since an April 2021 victory on 205 Live, and WWE posted a digital exclusive of him discussing the win after the show.

“Listen, I’m in my bag like Jake ‘The Snake’, and I’m too hot to handle,” Adonis said (per NXT). “But I need the ladies to know that I’m the full package, and I got the formula. Sugar, spice, and everything nice. I’m trying to chase three chicks like Mojo Jojo, respectfully.”

He continued, “But listen, enough about them. This is all about me. When you see me, I’m always dripping, dripping, dripping. This is the ritual. R-I-C-H-ual. Because when the money speaks, nobody checks the grammar, and I hit ‘em with the hammer. You know what time it is. It’s showtime.”

Adonis arrived on the NXT brand in early July.