Ashland Craft To Perform ‘America the Beautiful’ At Night Two of Wrestlemania

Earlier this week, it was announce that Bebe Rexha will perform the song ‘America the Beautiful’ at Wrestlemania this year, however, she will only perform on night one. WWE has announced that country singer Ashland Craft will perform the song for night two of the event.

As reported by People.com, breakout country artist Ashland Craft will perform “America The Beautiful” on Night 2 of WrestleMania.

Recently featured in CMT’s “Next Women of Country Class of 2021” and a Top 10 Finalist on “The Voice,” Craft is a rising star in the music industry. She was featured on the song “So Close” by multi-platinum country artist and songwriter Hardy, who performed at WWE Tribute to the Troops in December.

Earlier this week, it was announced the recording artist Bebe Rexha would perform “America The Beautiful” on Saturday, April 10, for Night 1 of WrestleMania.

Don’t miss Craft’s performance at Night 2 of WrestleMania 37, streaming live as part of a two-night event, beginning at 8 ET/5 PT on Sunday, April 11, exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.