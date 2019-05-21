Ashley Massaro Death Reportedly Suicide, CM Punk Comments on Her Passing, Advises People With Depression to Seek Help

– According to a new report by TMZ, former WWE Superstar Ashley Massaro was said to have died due to suicide by hanging. Massaro was reportedly found after she hung herself in her home in Suffolk County, New York last Thursday morning. Multiple sources connected to the situation are stating her death was a suicide.

Ashley Massaro was later transported to a nearby hospital where she was found dead. The report states that her death is currently being classified as “non-criminal.” Massaro is survived by her daughter. WWE later commemorated Massaro with an “In Memory” screen last Sunday night at the Money in the Bank event.

Massaro’s cause of death was not reported last week. There were rumors and talk of her death being suicide, but there was nothing substantial until now.

Former WWE Superstar CM Punk also commented on her passing recently on WMGM last week. Punk commented, “Tremendously sad way to go. Thoughts obviously go out to her family, especially her daughter.”

He added that people suffering from depression or mental health issues should reach out to someone for help. He stated, “It’s May. It’s Mental Health Month. I don’t know specific details. I heard a couple things, but if anyone that’s out there and you’re listening to this, if you’re depressed and things aren’t going your way, there’s no reason to feel alone. Just reach out to somebody. Text a friend. Call somebody. There’s hotlines. There’s ways you can get help.”

You can listen to an audio clip of Punk’s comments on Massaro below.