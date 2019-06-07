Ashley Massaro Reportedly Made Plans With Friend Before Her Suicide

It was revealed last month that Ashley Massaro’s cause of death was a suicide by hanging. A GoFundMe has since been set up to help pay for the education of her daughter Alexis, which you can contribute to here.

The New York Post now has more details on the timeline of her passing, and revealed that she was making plans to visit her friend in Las Vegas only a day before her death. On May 15, she was texting Rochelle Loewen, who worked with her in WWE before going on to play several seasons in Lingerie Football League. She said that she had an autograph session in Alberta and since Loewen lives in Edmonton, they should meet up.

Loewen wrote: “Do you want to go to Vegas? I’m going tomorrow through Sunday. Come stay in my room with me and my girlfriends at the Hard Rock.”

Massaro, who was scheduled to be in Vegas a week later for Starrcast anyway, replied: “That sounds great. I’ll hit you back after I check with my airline. Fingers crossed.” This was around 5:30 PM. Massaro committed suicide later that night. The Post sadly noted that she was found by her daughter Alexis. When Loewen arrived in Las Vegas the next morning, she texted her to see if she was coming and never heard back. That’s when she began to get texts about her death.

Loewen said that they had talked about depression but she didn’t think Massaro would ever do something like kill herself. She added: “I [am] in disbelief. I do feel like I would be able to spot warning signs. But you know what? I didn’t.”

Massaro’s other friend Cara Pipia added: “We had lost someone [to suicide] when we were about 15 or 16. And just this past year we lost another friend as well. [Massaro] supported ­suicide awareness. She was very much about it.”

Massaro often supported suicide awareness hotlines and spoke about suicide prevention and awareness on her weekly radio show.

The Post also mentioned Massaro’s story that she was told by Vince McMahon and WWE to keep quiet about getting raped in Kuwait in 2007 while on a WWE tour, which was the subject of an affidavit released by her lawyer after her passing. Pipia claims that she believes her friend. She also talked about Massaro’s struggles with performance anxiety and said she was surprised she never passed out on stage due to nerves.

Loewen, meanwhile, noted that Massaro had short-term memory loss and other lingering injuries. She added: “She had swollen knuckles from being broken. Sometimes, I would ask her questions, and she would use wrestling terms and say, `Girl, I’ve taken too many bumps. I can’t even remember what I had for breakfast. She was suffering from short-term memory loss from concussions.”

One promoter claimed that not only did Reggie Jackson want to meet her, but Massaro asked him to give her Johnny Damon’s phone number and he did. He claimed she said that if Torrie Wilson date A-Rod, she could also date a Yankee. She was reportedly dating a Brooklyn band guitarist named Max Iantomo last year, but the two broke up. Pipia added that Massaro loved her job as a DJ for 94.3 the Shark in Long Island, where she talked mainly about being a mother.

When asked why Massaro was training to be a wrestler again after all her injuries, Pipia replied: “I don’t know. That’s one thing I can’t answer. She put out too much positive energy for this to make sense. [But] she had injuries and physical stuff. I wish I had the answer because if I did, maybe it would help me heal.“