WWE News: Ashley Massaro Was Set To Appear In Suicide Prevention Video, WWE Ride Along Clips

– The New York Post reports that Ashley Massaro had agreed to appear in a music video about suicide prevention prior to her own suicide in May. The song for the video, titled “Choose Song,” was written by Brian Orlando who worked with Massaro at 94.3 The Shark in Long Island.

“Ashley was very enthusiastic about the song,” Orlando said. “She heard it after it was recorded and loved it. She even agreed to be in the video.”

– Here are clips from the next WWE Ride Along featuring The IIconics and Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins in a scavenger hunt. The episode will air tonight after RAW.