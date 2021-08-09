Ask 411 Wrestling: Are WWE’s Releases Meant to Hurt AEW?

Welcome guys, gals, and gender non-binary pals, to Ask 411 Wrestling. I am your party host, Ryan Byers, and I am here to answer some of your burning inquiries about professional wrestling.

We wish Brillbo Baggins the best in his future endeavors:

With the list of WWE releases this year including more high profile performers than ever before, I was wondering why they seem to have changed their policy on releasing talent. There was a time, not so long ago, when they were signing up pretty much everyone available on the planet, seemingly just to keep them away from AEW and stop them from becoming competition. There’s no doubt the WWE roster is bloated, but do you think the releases are really all about saving money? Could they have decided to flood the market with talent in the hopes that AEW sign them all and then sink because they’ve taken on too much and can’t keep up with compelling, sensible story telling and running a good business any more? I don’t think that would work because of all the other alternatives – NJPW (and NJ of America) MLW, Impact, NWA etc., but interested to know if you think Vince cares enough about AEW’s growth to try something like that?

One of the things that I’ve talked about on and off over the last couple of years in this column is that WWE no longer builds itself around stars. There is no Bruno Sammartino, Hulk Hogan, Steve Austin, or even John Cena (putting aside his current limited run) anymore who is the focal point of the promotion and whose individual success drives the success of the rest of the company. Instead, since Cena’s deparature as a full-time performer, the company has decided to market itself with the brand being the centerpiece and all of the performers being secondary.

If that’s your mentality, what does it matter who you release and who you don’t?

Yeah, they let Braun Strowman go. Yeah, they let Bray Wyatt go. Yeah, it appears (at least at this point) that they’re not going to succeed in re-signing Bryan Danielson. However, in their mind, it doesn’t matter. It doesn’t affect their bottom line, because the mentality is that they can plug any other performer on their roster in to those main event slots and do just as well in terms of key business metrics. This doesn’t just make cutting a guy like Strowman, who reportedly had a high-dollar contract, a neutral move for the company. It actually makes it a POSITIVE move, because if you can generate the same results with two different employees but you can get away with paying one of them half as much, why wouldn’t you, as a business owner, go with the cheaper guy?

And here’s the thing that a lot of fans that I’ve seen commenting online don’t seem to realize:

You can’t say that WWE is wrong in its analysis. Seriously. Even before he was cut, Bray Wyatt had been off the company’s TV since April. Did television ratings plummet during that time? No. As a matter of fact, they’ve improved as of late. Did WWE Network subscriptions crash without the Fiend? It doesn’t really matter anymore, because the promotion is making a stupid amount of money off of its deal with NBC Universal to be part of Peacock, so they don’t have to be nearly as concerned about their subscriber base as they once were.

Though I do not have any insider information to this effect, I wholeheartedly believe that WWE’s change in philosophy regarding talent is due to the fact that they’ve come to the conclusion they no longer need any one individual piece of talent. Combine that with new management up top – as Nick Khan reportedly has more power than any non-McMahon ever – and you’ve got a recipe for things getting shaken up.

As far as AEW is concerned, I’ve seen many variations on the sort of conspiracy theory that Brillbo has floated out here. To address those quickly: No, I don’t think that WWE is releasing talent as some sort of backdoor way to hurt AEW. The conspiracy theory simply doesn’t stand up under scrutiny, much like most conspiracy theories do not stand up under any scrutiny. Tony Khan and his family have significantly more money than Vince McMahon and his family, enough that, so long as they have a television home, they can keep AEW operational for as long as they like, no matter how much talent they sign. This is simply the modern equivalent of “Vince McMahon sent Vince Russo to WCW to tank it” or “93,000 people paid to attend Wrestlemania III.” It’s fun to think about, but nobody with any credibility actually believes it.

There’s something familiar about Night Wolf the Wise:

I was thinking about NXT’s Diamond Mine stable, and a thought had occurred to me. Wasn’t there a stable in the early 90’s called the Diamond Mine with DDP as the manager in WCW?

Yes, that’s correct.

Diamond Dallas Page actually started his involvement in professional wrestling as a manager, not a wrestler, in the AWA. While there, he lead a stable called the Diamond Exchange, which counted Curt Hennig, Colonel DeBeers, Madusa, Paul Diamond, and Pat Tanaka among its members.

When Page jumped ship to WCW, he continued to manage, though he also started to get into the ring a bit. In the new company, his Diamond Exchange stable was renamed, becoming the Diamond Mine. Notable members included Vinnie Vegas (Kevin Nash), the Diamond Stud (Scott Hall), Scotty Flamingo (Raven), and the Michael Hayes/Jimmy Garvin version of the Fabulous Freebirds.

It remains to be seen whether Malcolm Bivens – who will always be known to me as Chuck Taylor – will be able to achieve the same heights with his Diamond Mine that DDP did.

Bryan is watching the ticker:

Since WWE is a publicly traded company, does match quality have any impact on the stock price? Do you think day traders ever read the dirt sheets and base their buying or selling of stock based on Meltzer giving a match ** 1/2 or ***?

I can virtually guarantee you that this does not happen. Why? Because match quality has very little to do with how much money the company makes, and the company’s profitability affects stock prices far more than the quality of the product does. If the last several years have taught us anything, it’s that the quality of WWE’s product and the amount of money it makes have almost no relationship to one another, as they’re bringing in more cash than at any other time in their existence despite drawing significantly fewer eyeballs to the product than during the peaks of their popularity.

Richard U. has turned heel. Tar heel, that is . . .

What’s up with Kenny Omega and North Carolina?

Omega actually answered this one himself on Twitter back in November of last year, when Lance Storm of all people asked the same question.

The reference to North Carolina made during Omega’s recent AEW entrances is calling back to the manner in which Michael Jordan, who grew up in Wilmington, NC before playing both high school and college basketball in the state, was announced when coming on to the court for the Chicago Bulls during that team’s heyday in the 1990s. It’s part of Omega’s character trying to place himself on the same level as all-time greats like Jordan.

Ken is daring to be stupid:

This might be a stupid question, but I was watching Weird Al’s music video “Perform this Way,” and there is a scene where the police show up and dance with her / him (watch the video it will explain that one), and it looked like the former Fashion Police, a.k.a. Breezango. Is is it them?

No. If you watch the video, the two “police officers” appear to be the same backup dancers who are performing with Al throughout the entire shoot. According to IMDB, those two men are Josue De La Vega and Phil Collins. (No, not THAT Phil Collins.) In some trivia notes, Collins also appeared as a backing dancer on a live recording of a show from Weird Al’s 2011 Alpocalypse tour which aired on Comedy Central and later received a DVD release, while De La Vega also appears in the Ariana Grande music video for “Side to Side.”

Shaun is keeping us on the music theme:

With the recent rumors about them, would CM Punk really be able to use “Cult Of Personality” in AEW and likewise for Bryan Danielson using “The Final Countdown” there?

It’s entirely possible. AEW would just need to pay the entities that own the rights to those songs enough money to allow for licensing of the music. Whether AEW is willing to do that remains to be seen, but it certainly could happen.

I asked Tyler from Winnipeg to give me a beat, and he said no:

I remember a couple casual wrestling fans/buddies thinking Tyson Tomko was pretty cool, how come he wasn’t a mainstay in the WWE? He seemed to have an enjoyable spot for a short time.

Tomko wasn’t a mainstay in WWE because he didn’t want to be a mainstay in WWE.

The April 10, 2006 edition of the Figure Four Weekly newsletter, which covered that year’s Wrestlemania, reported that Tomko requested his release from the company the weekend of the big show. The April 17 issue of the same publication followed up and provided more information, stating that Tomko decided to leave WWE because he was expecting to have a fairly significant run there, only for it to turn out that creative really did not have much in the way of plans. In an interview with WWE.com around the same time, Tomko reported that the reason for his departure was to begin working in Japan, where he figured that he could improve greatly as a professional wrestler. For what it’s worth, he did go to Japan, debuting with NJPW on July 1, 2006 and remaining with the company for a little bit less than two years, mostly appearing as a tag team partner of Giant Bernard, a.k.a. Albert, a.k.a. Lord Tensai, a.k.a. Matt Bloom. He also did a few shots with Antonio Inoki’s Inoki Genome Federation and comedy promotion HUSTLE after finishing up with New Japan.

In between the runs with those Japanese companies, Tomko did briefly return to WWE, but he was sidelined by an injury very shortly after re-signing and got cut before wrestling a single televised match.

In subsequent years, he had several personal issues, including some alleged substance abuse problems. This may very well be why his wrestling career, at least at a high level, seems to have largely ended around 2010.

James is looking back on days gone by:

Kofi Kingston was originally introduced as being from Jamaica, with his surname actually being that country’s capital city. Even though the Jamaican gimmick was dropped years ago, he still uses the Kingston name. Can you think of any other wrestlers still using some part of a previous gimmick despite it having no relation to their current character? Triple H could qualify to a lesser degree as he is occasionally called Hunter and still uses the (now real) Greenwich, CT hometown, but has dropped the most important parts of the gimmick- the blue blood affectations, the ring gear, and the Hearst Helmsley names.

First off, I’d say that you forgot one thing that was left behind from Triple H’s blueblood days: The Pedigree. The name of his finisher was supposed to be a reference to the fact that he had a “proper” bloodline and upbringing, but it stuck around even after he became a member of D-Generation X.

You can also point to HHH’s stablemate the Road Dogg having done something similar. “Road Dogg” is a riff on his prior ring name of “The Roadie,” even though by the point he became the “Road Dogg” he was no longer a literal crew member for a muscial artist.

There are quite a few other examples of this phenomenon. I’ll list a few prominent examples, and I’m open to having more added in the comments.

One of the first names that came to my mind when reading this question was the Undertaker. When he switched from his undead character to his biker character, he was still referred to as the “Deadman” and still occasionally used a tombstone piledriver, despite those being pretty strong references to the prior gimmick. Even his “Big Evil” nickname could be seen as an allusion to his prior incarnation, because it likely references his demonic past.

Mick Foley also qualifies. When he first came in to the WWF as Mankind, he was allegedly a man who had significant mommy issues and was raised in a basement with a pet rat even though he was also supposedly a piano virtuoso. Then, when he did his famous sitdown interview with Jim Ross, that was all retconned away, and he was just professional wrestler Mick Foley who grew up on Long Island and was a big Jimmy Snuka mark. Despite that fact, he continued to wear the mask that was associated with the original Mankind character, now for no apparent reason. Also, if you look at Dude Love’s logo, you can find Mankind’s logo embedded within it.

Here’s a more subtle nod to a past character by Steve Austin. Austin was not exactly known as a submission wrestler, but, when he needed to pull out a hold in big matches, he would often utilize the Million Dollar Dream, long after his affiliation with Ted DiBiase as “The Ringmaster” came to an end.

Similarly, Kevin Nash continued to drop opponents face-first on to the top turnbuckle with “Snake Eyes” long after he ceased being Vinnie Vegas, the gimmick out of which the name for that move developed. Fortunately, he didn’t hang on to any elements of his even earlier character, the great and powerful Oz.

Nash’s tag team partner Scott Hall also originally showed up in WCW chomping on toothpicks and using his Scarface knockoff accent, even though he was no longer portraying the Cuban star Razor Ramon. He is perhaps the only person on this list whose carry through character traits were stopped by legal action, as he toned it down once the WWF sued, arguing that everything he was doing was a bit too similar to their intellectual property. (This lawsuit, by the way, is also what gave us the fake Razor Ramon and Fake Diesel in the WWF.)

Switching over from WWE to AEW, did you ever wonder why Evil Uno is called Evil Uno? It’s not because of the weird numbering scheme the Dark Order has going on with its members. It actually STARTED the number scheme, because, prior to being “Evil,” Evil Uno was known as a Player Uno, a video game-based gimmick.

You’d also be hard-pressed to convince me that Dustin Rhodes wearing face paint these days isn’t a reference to his prior painted characters of Goldust and the less popular Black Reign in TNA, even if the coloration is different.

And, since I’ve mentioned Black Reign, I’m going to wrap up this list with a bit of information on his tag team partner RELLIK. (Did you know that’s “killer” spelled backwards?) As most of you know, Rellik was portrayed by the same wrestler who was known as Johnny the Bull in WCW and Johnny Stamboli in WWE. However, in between his WWE and TNA runs, the former Mr. Stamboli stopped off in All Japan Pro Wrestling, where he was given the gimmick of GREAT MUTA, a heel impostor of the Great Muta. The mask he wore as Rellik was the same style of mask that he wore as GREAT MUTA, just repurposed for use in a different company.

That’ll do it for me. Again, feel free to add your own in the comments.

