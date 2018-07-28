Ask 411 Wrestling: Could Vince Run WWE from Beyond the Grave?

Welcome guys, gals, and gender non-binary pals, to Ask 411 Wrestling.

We've got a couple of doozies to answer this week

Will I correctly answer Jason from Brooklyn‘s question? Some will say that I have no chance . . . no chance in hell . . .

Nearly every member of the IWC is convinced that the way WWE is run will not change until Vince McMahon passes away. However, we all know how insanely stubborn Vince is as he sticks to his guns & vision at all costs, even if it’s to the detriment of fan entertainment and good business. We know this is still the case from his two most recent pissing contests: the six-month debacle that was Jinder Mahal’s WWE title run, and sticking with the year-long plan to get Roman Reigns to main event WrestleMania 34 to dethrone Brock Lesnar despite the soaring popularity of Braun Strowman.

Is it at all possible that Vince is so incredibly eccentric and stubborn that he could put into his will that the WWE must be run in his exact vision, even after he is no longer alive? If so, could that be enforced upon his passing?

Short answer: Probably not.

Long answer:

Vince McMahon is the Chairman of the Board of Directors of WWE and is their Chief Executive Officer. He’s also the majority shareholder, with most reports indicating that he owns slightly over half of the shares in the company which are outstanding. However, even with his ownership being just above 50%, he still retains a strong controlling interest in the company because there are two classes of WWE stock: Class A and Class B. Almost all of the stock that Vince owns is Class B stock, and holders of Class B shares have ten times the voting power of holders of Class A shares. Of course, the only people who own Class B stock are McMahon family members, and one of the conditions of owning Class B stock is that, if it is transferred to a person who is not a descendant of Vince or Linda McMahon, it immediately converts to Class A stock and loses its increased voting power.

Because of all of this – and because he is the man who has historically been at the helm of the company since the 1980s – Vince McMahon wields a LOT of power in WWE. However, it seems unlikely that he’d still be able to exercise this power from beyond the grave.

There are a couple of problems with the idea that the ghost of Vinnie Mac could run a wrestling promotion. The first is that nothing that will happen when Vince dies will vest primary creative control of the company’s on-air product in one particular person or persons. Vince being CEO and Chairman of the Board doesn’t make him the head booker of the promotion. CEO, Chairman of the Board, and head booker are separate positions which all just happen to be held by the same man at this point in time. If Vince passed away while holding those positions, he couldn’t leave them in his will to somebody else, because they’re not his to give away. The right to fill those positions belongs to the corporation, not Vince McMahon in his will.

(Side note: I’m going to be using the word “will” throughout this answer, though the provisions we’re discussing could just as easily be in a trust or other estate planning document. It’s just quicker and easier to use “will.”)

Some might be asking after that paragraph, “Couldn’t McMahon put a stipulation in his will which says that the person who inherits his stock must vote hire a booker who will fulfill his creative vision?”

Well, he could try . . . but it would be very difficult if not impossible to get it to actually work.

It is true that, generally speaking, if a person wants to put a condition on a gift contained in their will, they can. If you want your son to not get any cash until he gets a bachelor’s degree, you can do it. If you want to make sure your family visits your grave on an annual basis, that’s no problem. If you want to try to coerce your daughter to marry in the Jewish faith, that’s actually fine, too.

The problem is that courts will enforce these conditions when they are pretty clear cut and not against public policy, but they WON’T enforce them if they’re ambiguous or otherwise too open to interpretation. A requirement that the controlling stockholder of a publically traded corporation appoint a booker who would “carry out Vince McMahon’s vision” would be, in my opinion, exactly the sort of ambiguous provision that wouldn’t stick because it’s too subjective. There are too many questions that can’t be definitively answered.

Who’s to say what the now-dead Vince McMahon would do if Roman Reigns died five minutes after he did? Who would he push instead? And what would he do in five to seven years when most if not all of the current main event scene will be retired or otherwise out of the company? Who would he want to see signed to contracts? Who would he blackball? How would Vince McMahon react to new technology or world events that he couldn’t possibly have predicted before he bit the big one?

If you can’t answer those questions, you can’t have the sort of legal scheme that would keep Vince McMahon atop WWE in perpetuity.

We covered the pipe bomb last week, but James wants to keep talking Punk:

Was everything about Payback 2016 a shot at CM Punk? I mean before Steph who was looking quite hot that night made the “CM punk quit” comment, was it smart for everyone even Cole to insult the home team of the Blackhawks?

With the show taking place in Chicago just a few months before Punk was set to make his UFC debut, WWE fans were all geared up to cheer their hometown boy. Many of the promotion’s performers don’t like it when the audience hijacks the show and cheers for things that they’re not meant to cheer for, and it’s only natural for those performers to react negatively to it. Some of that will take the form of comments like the ones Stephanie and Michael Cole made. I’m actually surprised you didn’t also mention the Ryback paying “tribute” to CM Punk’s entrance, which might be the only worthwhile thing the Ryback ever did:

It’s not Ask 411 without Connor:

What was up with Sting being attacked by dogs at Great American Bash 1999? The whole thing looked weird and stupid.

There’s really not much of a backstory to it. Sting was in the middle of a feud with the Steiner Brothers and Tank Abbott, and during his Great American Bash match with Rick Steiner, Rick lured Sting backstage where some dogs bit him. It was something that somebody on the booking team thought would be a good way to put heat on the rivalry between the two men, and it really wasn’t too far out of line with a lot of what was happening in wrestling at the time. There were a lot of stupid stunts involving men being hit by cars and falling off of Titantrons, and this was just the latest entry in that series of over-the-top antics.

What was really odd about the angle was Tony Schiavone on commentary calling it the worst thing that he had ever seen happen to a professional wrestler. I get that he was just trying to sell the angle, but do you know what happened to a professional wrestler just three weeks before Sting was attacked by dogs on pay per view?

Yeah, that.

Phil wants to play the game:

Are there any references to wrestlers playing video games during the 90’s or just any references in general about video games during that time period?

Yes. As a matter of fact, Bret Hart tried to hit a side Russian leg sweep on an arcade cabinet back in the 90s.

Tony wants me to settle a bet for him. No, seriously, he wants me to settle a bet for him:

I have a unique question. A friend and I have been debating for at least a year on the perfect WM card. The rules are no more than 10 matches, only 1 tag (or multi person match), no wrestler on the card more than once and each participant MUST have wrestled at least one full match at a prior WM. Lastly assume all wrestlers are in their prime. After a long debate/argument here are the two cards we settled on. My question is which one would draw more since we need a tie breaker.

Card 1:

Michaels v. Angle

Demolition v. LoD

Bautista v. Goldberg

Perfect v. Macho

Andre v. Big Show

Flair v. Cena

Lita v. Trish

Lesnar v. HHH

Rock v. Stone Cold

Undertaker v. Hogan

Card 2:

Lesnar v. Andre

Lita v. Trish

HHH v. Bautista

Warrior v. Goldberg

Demolition v. LoD

Brett v. Perfect

Rock v. Stone Cold

Michaels v. Angle

Undertaker v. Cena

Flair v. Hogan

Thanks for taking the time since this is so much of an opinion based question.

If the question is which card would draw better, that’s a little bit difficult to say, because so much of how well a card draws is based on how well it is promoted and how hot the angles leading into it are, and you can’t really measure that with a cold lineup on paper. I’ll do my best, though.

Comparing the two cards, I think that I’d ultimately have to go with . . . Card #1. I say that in large part because big matches tend to do the best business the first time that they’re presented, and Card #1 features more big time unique matches in terms of Demolition/Roadwarriors, Batista/Goldberg, and Andre/Big Show. I will say that, from an in-ring quality perspective, I would anticipate Card #2 would be slightly better if all things were equal and all performers were in their prime.

Also, I decided that it would be fun to enter my own card, let’s call it Card #3, into the mix. So, here’s my own “Dream Wrestlemania” card, using the same criteria that Tony outlined:

1. Rey Misterio Jr. vs. AJ Styles

2. Legends Battle Royale: Bruno Sammartino, Pedro Morales, Harley Race, Arn Anderson, Tully Blanchard, Dusty Rhodes, Jimmy Snuka, Bob Backlund, Jerry Lawler, Sting, Andre the Giant, Nicholas Cone, Terry Funk, Dory Funk Jr., The Rock n’ Roll Express, Ric Flair, Triple H, Ultimate Warrior, Batista, Mr. Perfect, Ted DiBiase, Randy Orton, Chris Jericho, Mick Foley

3. Vader w/ James E. Cornette vs. Brock Lesnar

4. Bret “Hitman” Hart vs. John Cena

5. Daniel Bryan vs. Shawn Michaels

6. Goldberg vs. The Undertaker

7. “Macho King” Randy Savage w/ Queen Sherri vs. Kurt Angle

8. “Rowdy” Roddy Piper vs. The Rock

9. Mr. T vs. Floyd Mayweather

10. Hulk Hogan vs. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin

As you might be able to guess from my comments above, I tried to go with as many unique (i.e. they haven’t happened in real life) matches as possible, and I think that the reasons for most of them are fairly self-explanatory. Some people might be side-eying the Mr. T/Mayweather bout, but celebrity matches have been such an important part of Wrestlemania’s history that I feel like you can’t do a tribute to WM without including one.

So, what do you guys think? Did Tony get it right? What about his friend? Or will you kiss up and say that I’m a fantasy booking genius? You can do any of it down in the comment section.

