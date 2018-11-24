Ask 411 Wrestling: Did Vince Kill Asuka’s Push?

Welcome guys, gals, and gender non-binary pals, to Ask 411 Wrestling. I am your party host, Ryan Byers, and I am here to answer some of your burning inquiries about professional wrestling.

Commenter Paul Orndorff (thanks for reading, Mr. #1derful) kicks us off:

If somehow there was evidence discovered today that proved The Blue Meanie was the main organizer of the Human Genome Project, how do you think WWE would handle The Blue Meanie?

Well, the Blue Meanie is still capable of wrestling. He’s 45 years old and has had a couple of matches in 2018, including appearing in MLW’s 40-man “Battle Riot” match back in July (where fortunately nobody potatoed him for things that he said on the internet).

Thus, if Meanie were the main organizer of the Human Genome Project, I am almost certain that WWE would try to capitalize on the mainstream attention that he would receive by bringing him in for one last big match, probably at Wrestlemania.

But who would Da Blue Guy’s opponent be in this epic showdown? If you think about it, there’s an obvious choice: Xavier Woods.

To the best of my knowledge, Woods is the individual on the WWE roster with the most formal education, having obtained a PhD in educational psychology. Woods and Meanie could have an interesting storyline based around who the “smartest man in professional wrestling” is. As part of the buildup to the encounter, they could pit their intelligence against each other by competing in a Jeopardy-style quiz show in Raw, solving Sudoku on Smackdown, and even doing long division on 205 Live (which would probably garner more interest than an actual 205 Live show).

In fact, given that both Woods and Meanie have been members of famous teams during their careers, you could even make a six man tag match, either for the ‘Mania encounter or perhaps as part of the build to it: The New Day versus the Blue World Order.

Seriously, though, The Wise Mankey (not to be confused with The Perceptive Primeape) wonders about the tomorrow of the Empress of Tomorrow:

With all the rampart rumors of racism running within the McMahon family, do you think Asuka will EVER get a chance to be Women’s Champion on either Raw or Smackdown in the foreseeable future?

First off, when you refer to “rumors of racism within the McMahon family,” I assume you’re talking about Gail Kim’s recent comments on the subject. I personally have no information on whether or not any person within WWE should or should not be considered a racist. Furthermore, I should note that I am not a person of color, so I am far from the best person to comment on racism or how it might impact somebody in a particular situation.

However, if the question is simply whether Asuka will hold a women’s championship at some point during her WWE career, I think it’s more likely than not that she will. Though her streak was ended (and you can argue prematurely), she’s still perceived and promoted as one of the higher level female wrestlers in the company, and, even though WWE currently has more women on its roster than almost ever before, the ladies’ division still isn’t as deep as the men’s division, which means that, over the next several years, we’re probably going to see everybody who is part of the upper tier of the division with a championship belt barring an unforeseen injury or other issue that ends their career prematurely.

The other thing to keep in mind is that, even if racism exists within the upper levels of WWE’s management, wrestlers of color and specifically wrestlers of Asian descent have won championships in the recent past. Heck, Shinsuke Nakamura is still the United States Champion as I write this, and both he and Asuka won Royal Rumble matches at the beginning of this year. Even Gail Kim, the person who recently stated that she experienced racism while part of the WWE roster, held the company’s Women’s Title at one point in time.

(I should note that I am NOT trying to say that, if you are a minority in wrestling and you are made champion, you are not experiencing racism. The two matters are not mutually exclusive.)

So, it remains technically possible – and I would go as far as to say highly likely – that Asuka will not hold a championship during the remainder of her WWE run, but, if she fails to hold one of those belts, I do not think that it will have much to do with her skin color.

I know it’s early, but which was the better heel turn and who needed it more: Ambrose or Bryan?

To be perfectly honest, I’m not watching much WWE these days and haven’t seen either heel turn, so it’s hard to judge them on quality. However, it seems to me that Daniel Bryan probably needed it more. He made a much-anticipated return as a babyface several months ago now, but he has been mostly floundering and directionless during his most recent run, and the turn put him on track to once again become WWE Champion.

Meanwhile, I haven’t seen any evidence that Dean Ambrose wouldn’t be in exactly the same position on the card that he is now if he hadn’t turned heel. Also, it seems like the former Shield members have been interacting with each other far too much as of late and should just move on to different things, and all his turn has done is set him up to have yet another feud with Seth Rollins, which we’ve all seen before.

A common, and quite depressing, question that comes up is what PPV has the most now deceased wrestlers on, but I’d like to revert it.

Keeping it just WWE, so to keep it simple, what’s the furthest you can go back where all the wrestlers on the show are all still with us? Not necessarily still wrestling, just still alive.

As is often the case with these questions, it depends on what criteria you want to use.

The earliest show that I could make the case for as being an answer to this question is Capital Carnage, which took place on December 6, 1998 and had the following card:

1. Gangrel vs. Al Snow

2. The Headbangers vs. Roadwarrior Animal & Darren Drozdov

3. Val Venis vs. Goldust

4. Tiger Ali Singh vs. Edge

5. Christian & Sable vs. Jacqueline & Marc Mero

6. Ken Shamrock vs. Steve Blackman

7. Triple H vs. Jeff Jarrett

8. The New Age Outlaws vs. D-Lo Brown & Mark Henry

9. The Rock vs. X-Pac

10. Steve Austin vs. Mankind vs. Undertaker vs. Kane

All of those men and women are alive as of this writing, to the best of my knowledge. However, some people might not want to count this as a proper answer because this show was on PPV exclusively in the United Kingdom, and some people don’t see those as “true” WWE pay per view shows. Also, some may wish to disqualify it from contention because, even though everybody who wrestled on the card is living, there were still wrestlers in front of the camera who are no longer with us. For example, Chyna accompanied Triple H to the ring, while the Big Boss Man seconded his tag team partner Ken Shamrock.

If you don’t want to count Capital Carnage ’98, the next show that potentially qualifies is, oddly enough, ALSO a UK-only pay per view, namely 2001’s Rebellion. The Rebellion card for that year looked a little something like this:

1. Edge vs. Christian

2. Scotty 2 Hotty vs. The Hurricane

3. Big Show vs. Diamond Dallas Page

4. The Dudley Boys vs. The APA vs. The Hardy Boys

5. William Regal vs. Tajiri

6. Chris Jericho vs. Kurt Angle

7. Lita & Torrie Wilson vs. Molly Holly & Stacy Keibler

8. Steve Austin vs. The Rock

There aren’t even any deceased wrestlers listed as seconds on this show, so it doesn’t even have one of the problems that Capital Carnage did . . . but, if you’re one of those people who doesn’t want UK exclusive shows to count, we still have to keep going to find your answer.

That brings us to Wrestlemania XVIII! Let’s look at that card, shall we?

1. Rob Van Dam vs. William Regal

2. Diamond Dallas Page vs. Christian

3. Maven vs. Goldust

4. Kurt Angle vs. Kane

5. The Undertaker vs. Ric Flair

6. Edge vs. Booker T

7. Steve Austin vs. Scott Hall

8. Billy & Chuck vs. The APA vs. The Dudley Boys vs. The Hardy Boys

9. The Rock vs. Hulk Hogan

10. Jazz vs. Lita vs. Trish Stratus

11. Triple H vs. Chris Jericho

Well, kinda. Like I said earlier, the answer to the question depends on what criteria you want to use. Do you want to count pre-show matches as part of the pay per view event? Well, if you do, then Wrestlemania XVIII doesn’t count as a show with only living wrestlers on the card, because its pre-show match was Albert, Rikishi, and Scotty 2 Hotty defeating Lance Storm and his two now-deceased partners, Test and Mr. Perfect.

Vengeance 2005 is the next card to look at, but it has the same potential issue as Wrestlemania XVIII. Everybody on the main card is still alive:

1. Carlito vs. Shelton Benjamin

2. Victoria vs. Christy Hemme

3. Kane vs. Edge

4. Shawn Michaels vs. Kurt Angle

5. John Cena vs. Chris Jericho & Christian

6. Batista vs. Triple H

However, if you’re one of those people who want to count pre-show matches, this show’s corresponding episode of Sunday Night Heat featured The Heart Throbs taking on The Hurricane and Rosey, and Rosey unfortunately passed away in 2017.

We finally, unquestionably, get to a real, U.S.-based pay per view that has no dead wrestlers on it, not even on the pre-show. It is the Great American Bash in 2006, which features the following card:

1. Brian Kendrick & Paul London vs. Jamie Noble & Kid Kash

2. Fit Finaly vs. William Regal

3. Gregory Helms vs. Matt Hardy

4. The Undertaker vs. The Big Show

5. Ashley Massarro vs. Jillian Hall vs. Kristal Marshall vs. Michelle McCool

6. Ken Kennedy vs. Batista

7. Booker T vs. Rey Misterio, Jr.

Plus we’ve got a pre-show match featuring the still very-much-alive Sho Funaki and Simon Dean, so everybody’s in the clear. It’s interesting to note that this show took place during the original brand split, and it was a Smackdown-branded card. If the roster were not divided at the time, there’s a chance that it wouldn’t qualify as an answer to this question, as there were plenty of now-deceased wrestlers who were active on the Raw brand at the time, most notably Umaga.

So, that does it. If you want to find a WWE pay per view with absolutely no dead wrestlers on it, you can get as far back as 1998, though if you’re going to apply stricter standards, it takes until 2006 before you find something.

Brian has a thing for Meng:

Just been reading the latest Ask411 column and going through your list of HOFers who wrestled after their induction. I was just about to comment that you’d missed Haku off your list as he’s had a match in NJPW recently with his sons but then I checked and he’s not actually in the WWE HOF. Any idea why he’s not had the call yet? Is there any history between Haku and Vince that’s prevented it?

There’s no ill will between Vince McMahon and Haku that I have ever been made aware of. If anything, you would think that Vince would have some special affinity for Haku, because Haku helped him stick it to WCW in the first few months of 2001, as he agreed to jump from WCW to the WWF while he was still WCW’s Hardcore Champion. (Really, that’s WCW’s fault for letting guys who are not signed to exclusive contracts hold championships, but I digress.) Of course, stealing midcard talent from WCW in early 2001 was the equivalent of kicking a man while he is both down and flat-lining, but I’m sure McMahon still derived some joy from it, and Haku enabled that joy.

I suspect that Haku hasn’t been inducted in to the WWE Hall of Fame by this point primarily because he’s been overlooked. There are still plenty of midcard and upper mid-card acts from the 1980s that could be easy HOF inductions who just haven’t made it yet. The fact that he has lately been affiliated with NOH/New Japan to the extent that he has been involved in wrestling probably hasn’t helped his case, but I don’t think that’s enough to get him blackballed from ever being recognized by WWE.

Harin wants to talk a little Latino Heat:

My question is in regards to the storyline relating the late great Eddie Guerrero and team extreme.

I think just right before the invasion angle, both Eddie & Chyna, would either interfere or just walk in during matches involving the Hardyz and also Lita.

It had never had a proper closure or whatsoever.

Any idea on what is it about and what was the plan there.

I think that you might be confusing a couple of different angles here. Eddie Guerrero and Chyna actually broke up quite a bit before the Invasion began, i.e. on the October 9, 2000 episode of Monday Night Raw. The two weren’t involved in any sort of feud with the Hardys at the time. Instead, their final matches as a couple were against the Right to Censor.

Eddie did have a storyline involving the Hardy Boys and Lita right before he left the company and right before the Invasion began, and generally it involved Guerrero teaming with Team X-Treme to fight Eddie’s former Radicalz running buddies Dean Malenko and Perry Saturn as well as the recently-formed trio of X-Factor. (That’s a lot of x’s and z’s.) There was dissension between Matt Hardy and Eddie Guerrero as the team was forming, in large part because Guerrero hadn’t established himself as the most trustworthy character at this point in his WWF career.

Ultimately, art imitated life, because before the story could fully get off the ground, Eddie was initially suspended and the ultimately terminated due to substance abuse issues.

