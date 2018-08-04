Ask 411 Wrestling: What if Hulk Hogan Were a Baseball Player?

Welcome guys, gals, and gender non-binary pals to Ask 411 Wrestling!

Barry is high on hypotheticals:

August 11th 1953, Terry Eugene Bollea is born in Augusta, Georgia. As a kid, he starts playing Little League Baseball. He remains fit and well and attracts scouts from all over the country. As he gets older, he ends up in the Major Leagues and becomes a baseball star.

Apart from occasionally catching it on TV, he’s not bothered about pro-wrestling.

What does the wrestling scene look like now? Was there an 80s boom? An Attitude era? An NWO? Wrestlemania?

Does everything still happen without Hogan, perhaps another wrestler becomes a household name instead, or is the wrestling world vastly different now?

I actually answered a question very similar to this one almost two years ago when filling in for Massive Q, but this version provides some interesting twists.

As I mentioned in that column, I think that the 1980s wrestling boom and national expansion of the WWF would have occurred regardless of whether Hulk Hogan was the focal point of the WWF. Why? Because the spread of national cable television, Vince McMahon’s desire to take his promotion from coast-to-coast, and the WWF’s good fortune of being based in in one of the media capitols of the world all combined to create the perfect storm for the death of the territories. If you had all of that and McMahon was also able to secure the services of one of the men who were rumored as being his “second choice” to the Hulkster – for example Kerry Von Erich – I don’t think that the Rock n’ Wrestling Era looks that much different than what we actually got, even if Hogan sat it out.

The more difficult question to answer is whether the Monday Night War and the Attitude Era would have played out the same way that they actually di if Hulk Hogan was never a factor. Anytime you answer a hypothetical question based on changing one factor in history, it becomes more difficult to address the further away in time you get from the one changed factor, because so many more variables are added to the list.

However, I will say that it is hard for me to say with any level of confidence that WCW would have reached the heights that it did in the mid-to-late 1990s without Hulk Hogan as their main attraction. Hogan sent the company’s pay per view numbers through the roof as soon as he showed up, and obviously his heel turn generated tons of buzz and drew viewers to Nitro in droves. Without that turn and without Nitro’s momentum, the WWF really doesn’t have any incentive to go full bore into making Steve Austin and the Rock mainstream stars during the Attitude Era.

As such, with no Hulk Hogan, the only way that I see the 1990s playing out the same way that they did would be if his replacement during the 80s boom became just as big a cultural icon and remained that way for over a decade as Hogan himself did. It took a special performer to be the focal point of two different wrestling booms, and that is the part of his career that I don’t know if anybody other than Hulk Hogan could pull off.

Here’s another question from a guy named Barry, though, because of the way I record the questions, I’m not entirely sure whether it’s the same one who asked the last question:

Back in the early days of Invasion, Vince was making life hard for JR, who retaliated by threatening to “join Shane in Atlanta”.

Then nothing happened. Were they actually planning on going anywhere with this, or was it just a throwaway comment?

I don’t know precisely when Ross made this comment on camera. It’s possible that it was just a throwaway line.

However, there WERE periods during which making Jim Ross the lead announcer for a WWF-operated WCW show was under strong consideration.

Those who were following “insider” news at the time probably remember that the WWF’s original plan was to operate WCW as a separate company. There was talk of a Saturday evening television timeslot having been secured for them. However, that deal fell through, and then there was talk of WCW being given Monday Night Raw with Smackdown becoming the WWF program.

In the June 25, 2001 edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was mentioned that there was a “remote” chance that Ross would become one-half of the WCW announce team alongside Jerry Lawler, who at the time was not under a WWF contract. A week later in the July 2 Observer, there was a detailed report on the plan to rebrand Raw as a WCW show in which it was mentioned that Lawler would almost certainly be a WCW announcer and that he would be joined by either Jim Ross or Michael Cole. It was explained that the company wanted familiar announcers on WCW Raw so as to make the show feel familiar to WWF fans and not create much of a backlash.

At last Connor is on his own:

Did Christian ever use his cool entrance music from the first two Smackdown video games in real life? I can only think of Royal Rumble 2000.

I’m not a big video game guy, but based on some digging, I think that the track you’re referring to is called “Blood Brother” and was released in 1999 on WWF: The Music Volume 4 as Christian’s theme song.

It was rare to hear Christian actually enter to this music, because he spent most of his time during this era teaming with Edge, and, even when he was in singles action, he would still sometimes use the theme song that is associated with the two of them as a duo.

However, there were some rare occasions during which Christian entered to “Blood Brother,” including the below Edge vs. Christian singles match, which took place on the December 14, 1999 edition of Smackdown (the TV show, not the video game).

Dave B. is an aficionado of big black hats:

1. Why did the WWF bring in Billy Jack Haynes, and what do you think of him?

2. Did the WWF ever think of bringing back David Schultz?

I don’t know that there were ever any grand plans for Billy Jack Haynes. He was just a wrestler with a look that they liked who had gained a decent amount of exposure in the territories. In that era, if you had the look and if you’d been pushed in a territory, the WWF was going to give you a contract sooner or later.

As far as what I think of Billy Jack Haynes, he was OK. He certainly wasn’t atrocious in the ring or on the mic, but there are hundreds of wrestlers who I would rather watch perform if I had my choice.

Of course, nowadays he’s gone completely off the deep end and is a wackjob conspiracy theorist who believes that Bill and Hillary Clinton had a couple of teenage friends of his murdered in cold blood. No, I didn’t just make that up. Watch the video, if you dare:

Regarding David Schultz, I have never heard anything about the WWF putting out feelers to him after he parted ways with the company in early 1985 due to an alleged altercation with Mr. T. (For what it’s worth, Schultz claims there was never any heat between himself and T.) Really, there wasn’t much of an opportunity for the company to rehire him, because he was mostly out of the business by the end of 1986.

Keith sends in a question that I’m afraid will take five times the amount of research time than it initially seems:

What kayfabe and non-kayfabe siblings have held the most titles (singles and tag)?

20. The Huffman Brothers: Booker T. and Stevie Ray – 59 Championships

The original members of Harlem Heat started off their careers by winning the GWF Tag Team Titles three times and the WCW Tag Team Titles ten times, after which Booker T. spun off into a singles career were he racked up several belts on his own, ultimately capturing a career 42 titles to his brother’s 17.

19. The Steiner Brothers: Rick and Scott – 67 Championships

Though they’re perhaps best known as a tag team, Rick spent several years as a solo act before Scott made his debut and, even though Rick has never fully retired, Scotty became a more prominent singles act on the back end of their careers. In the middle, the two were a dominant tag team, holding tag straps in New Japan, WCW, and the WWF.

17. The Tolos Brothers: John and Chris – 68 Championships

As major territorial stars throughout the United States and Canada in the 1960s and 1970s, the Tolos brothers held tag team titles in Florida, Detroit, Calgary, Toronto, Vancouver, and even the WWWF. While Chris remained closer to home to care for the duo’s ailing mother, John went out into the wrestling world and made himself a singles star, particular in the NWA’s Hollywood and Los Angeles promotions.

17. The Young Bucks: Nick and Matt Jackson – 68 Championships

Though they come from completely different eras and have completely different styles, the Jackson brothers and the Tolos brothers have achieved the same number of championships, and they’ve achieved them in a similar manner, travelling from territory to territory and winning over new audiences as opposed to camping out for years in a cozy national promotion.

16. Los Villanos: I, II, III, IV, and V – 69 Championships

Our first family on the list that has more than two members, the Mendoza brothers from south of the border, better known as Los Villanos, had very little success in the United States but racked up scores of titles in their native Mexico. Villano III, the biggest star of the group, has collected the most belts of the brood, though his brothers IV and V aren’t too far behind him.

14. The First Generation Von Erich Brothers: Fritz and Waldo – 70 Championships

The question asked for both real and kayfabe siblings, and our first set of fake brothers is Fritz and Waldo Von Erich, who held a combined 70 championships. Though both made their mark on the wrestling industry, Fritz was the bigger star of the two, winning over three times as many belts as his “brother.” Of course, it doesn’t hurt that Fritz spent several years as the booker of his own promotion.

14. The Valiant Brothers: Jerry, Jimmy, and Johnny – 70 Championships

Another set of brothers who actually weren’t, the Valiants reportedly hold the distinction of being Vince McMahon’s favorite tag team when he was a young man. They not only dominated in the northeast but also Florida, Georgia, and California. Jimmy would later go on to have a lengthy career as a singles wrestler in which he grabbed his own belts. In fact, he was in the ring as recently as last year.

13. The Anoa’is (Afa’s Kids Edition): Samu, LA Smooth, and Manu – 74 Championships

Wild Samoan Sika had two children who went into wrestling (Roman Reigns and Rosey), Afa had the three listed above, and their sister Elevera also had three (Tonga Kid, Umaga, and Rikishi). Interestingly, of those three groups of children, only Afa’s brood makes our list here. Most of their championships actually come from working independent promotions, though Samu also had gold in the WWF and World Class, while Manu got one title reign in WWE developmental.

12. The Fuller Brothers: Ron and Robert – 75 Championships

Most modern fans probably only know this duo through Robert’s run as WCW manager Colonel Rob Parker, but the Fullers were major wrestling stars in southern territories in the 1970s and the 1980s. Though they were both big draws in their own right, their title tally is, much like Fritz Von Erich’s earlier on the list, helped somewhat by the fact that they spent some time working in promotions that they either owned or booked.

11. The Hart Brothers: Smith, Bruce, Keith, Wayne, Dean, Bret, Ross, and Owen – 79 Championships

The Harts have the most siblings of any family who qualified for the list, with eight brothers in total. Given that number, you’d think that they would rank higher, but despite the fact that Bret and Owen held quite a few titles in the WWF and Bruce and Keith had their fair share in Stampede, Ross and Wayne never held a championship that I could find record of and Smith only had one.

9. The Armstrong Brothers: Brad, Brian (The Road Dogg), Steve, and Scott – 82 Championships

An angle in the latter days of WCW would have you believe that the Armstrongs were cursed, but even though Brad, Steve, and Scott were confined to job duty during the Monday Night War, they remained top acts in regional and independent promotions throughout their careers, while little brother Brian had a long run with several major accomplishments in the WWF.

9. The Garvin Brothers: Ron, Terry, and Jimmy – 82 Championships

Another set of kayfabe brothers charges on to the list, and Ron Garvin is the first NWA World Heavyweight Champion we’ve seen on this countdown. Combine that with “brother” Jimmy, who is best known as a replacement Freebird and “brother” Terry who is best known for . . . well, let’s not talk about that right now . . . and you’ve got a combination that has racked up some gold.

8. The Cormier Brothers: The Beast, Leo Burke, Bobby Kay, Rudy Kay, and Mel Turnbow – 83 Championships

Not a lot of modern wrestling fans talk about the Cormiers, but in the 1960s and 1970s they were perhaps the hottest wrestling family to come out of Canada, holding a variety of tag team titles in various combinations and also breaking out to capture singles championships, particularly Yvon “The Beast” Cormier and Leo Burke.

7. The Casas Brothers: Negro Casas, El Felino, and Heavy Metal – 84 Championships

The sons of long-time CMLL referee Pepe Casas, the second generation of Casases in professional wrestling began dominating the lucha scene in the 1980s and all have careers that continue through to this day, racking up numerous championships and other accomplishments along the way.

5. The Hardy Boys: Matt and Jeff – 91 Championships

For being only a pair of brothers, Matt and Jeff Hardy have racked up an impressive number of accomplishments, benefitting in large part from the fact that the peak of their careers took place in the 1990s and early 2000s when rapid-fire championship changes were the order of the day. Though they mostly won tag team titles during the period of wrestling’s greatest popularity, they built enough of a following that they were able to pick up some singles titles too once the wrestling bubble burst.

5. The Anderson Brothers: Gene, Ole, and Lars – 91 Championships

The original Minnesota Wrecking Crew started with “brothers” Lars Anderson and Gene Anderson, though Gene was the only legitimate Anderson of the Crew. Eventually they added third “brother” Ole, which extended the run of the family and allowed them to pick up several titles that they wouldn’t have been able to if only Lars and Gene were involved. Unfortunately, they don’t get to add Arn Anderson’s titles to their tally, as he was primarily considered a kayfabe cousin and not a brother.

4. The Funk Brothers: Dory Jr. and Terry – 97 Championships

After all these years, the Funks remain the only brothers to ever both win the NWA World Heavyweight Title, though with one reign each it doesn’t add much to their totals here. What does benefit them quite a bit is the fact that both Dory and Terry were massive stars in both Japan and the United States, so they were able to rack up championships on multiple contingents.

3. The Brisco Brothers: Jack and Jerry – 101 Championships

Our first set of siblings to break the 100 title match are the Briscos (not to be confused with the Briscoes), who both had singles and tag team success during their careers to put up this impressive triple digit figure. It is interesting that they managed to post these numbers in the timeframe that they did, though, as Jack retired in 1985 whereas their contemporaries Funk Brothers, who can’t claim as many titles as the Briscos, were both wrestling through the 2000s.

2. The Second Generation Von Erich Brothers: Mike, Kevin, Kerry, David, & Chris – 103 Championships

There are two things which are impressive about this entry on the list. First of all, it makes the Von Erichs the only family to have two generations of siblings (or “siblings”) on the list. Second, the vast majority of these titles were held by the trio of David, Kerry, and Kevin, and David’s career lasted less than seven years while Kerry’s lasted right about fourteen years. But, then again, that accomplishment may be diminished somewhat by the fact that most of their victories came in the promotion in which their father was the booker.

1. The Guerrero Brothers: Chavo Sr., Mando, Hector, and Eddie – 110 Championships

I wrote a column a few weeks ago after which a couple of readers tried to tell me that the Guerreros were worthless outside of Eddie, but here’s a stat that should make to you take notice of how dominant the family was throughout their collective career. In fact, it’s actually Chavo Sr. who holds the overwhelming majority of the belts here, as he’s got 49 and each of his brothers has between 19 and 22. However you slice it up, though, this is a major accomplishment and gives the Guerreros a strong argument for being wrestling’s greatest family dynasty.

As an aside/addendum, let me briefly comment on two other “families” that some may argue belong on the list. If you still consider Edge and Christian to be kayfabe brothers, they would have a combined 62 title reigns and would bump off Harlem Heat for the number twenty slot. However, I excluded them because WWE no longer officially recognizes them as siblings and now just refers to them as childhood friends.

Then there’s the matter of the Dudley Boys. After considering it for a while, I did leave them off the list in part because even when they were regularly referred to as “brothers” it was more of a joke than anything else and in part because in the latter years of their career the familial relationship was significantly downplayed to the point of almost no longer existing. However, if you DID include them, the Dudleys would be a the top of the list if you included all of the members of the extended family, as there are 135 title reigns between Bubba, D-Von, Spike, Big Dick, Dudley, Chubby, Dances With, Snot, Schmuck, and Psycho Sam.

