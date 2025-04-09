Ask 411 Wrestling: When Did Bret Hart’s Ill Will Towards Goldberg Start?

Welcome guys, gals, and gender non-binary pals, to Ask 411 . . . the last surviving weekly column on 411 Wrestling.

I am your party host, Ryan Byers, and I am here to answer some of your burning inquiries about professional wrestling.

I got a question from JN Ain’t that a kick in the head?:

Bret Hart’s disdain for Goldberg over the career-ending kick is well-known. However, it was not always like this. Bret and Goldberg seemed to be on good terms for years after the incident. For example, in the 2005 WWE Bret Hart tribute magazine, there is an interview with Bret which states the following:

“WWE: Do you blame Goldberg for what happened?

Bret: No, I don’t blame him. I consider Bill Goldberg a good friend of mine. Things happen in wrestling. It’s a damn shame…it was just one of those things. But I sure wish it hadn’t happened”

So my question is, when exactly did Bret sour on Goldberg? When did it become common for Bret to bury Goldberg in interviews? What explains this shift?

The ill will between the Hitman and Goldberg appears to have started to boil up again around 2022 when Bret, in an interview with Lucha Libre Online posted to YouTube in May of that year, started making comments about Goldberg’s 2016 run with WWE. Specifically, Hart said that it was hard for him to watch his former WCW rival get huge payouts working for WWE in Saudi Arabia after he had ended Hart’s career.

From there, each man’s comments about the other in shoot interviews soured, and it’s remained that way until present day.

Xavier operates on Turner Time:

Why did WCW Saturday Night get canceled a year before WCW was sold? If I recall correctly, they were still doing decent numbers. In fact, didn’t they try to make it a recap show and moved it to Saturday mornings before that was ultimately canceled?

Even during its decline in the year 2000, WCW Saturday Night was doing audiences of over one million viewers, in other words better numbers in first-run programming than what just about any AEW show does today. However, the television landscape was different back then, and at the time those numbers were seen as a disappointment as they represented a decline compared to what the program had been doing in prior years.

That’s why they stopped taping original matches for the program and turned it into a clip show. Interestingly, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the format change actually helped Saturday Night’s viewership for a brief period of time, but then it dropped off again and eventually started to post record lows. Those lows caused the network to bump them to Saturday morning and cancel the show altogether when things got even worse in the a.m.

Tyler from Winnipeg is in the booth:

Please rank these commentators 1 through 5:

Vince McMahon, Joey Styles, Jonathan Coachman, Jim Cornette, Micheal Hayes

5. Jonathan Coachman

4. Michael Hayes

3. Vince McMahon

2. Joey Styles

1. Jim Cornette

Coachman, in my estimation, is one of the worst of all time. I would have to think long and hard to come up with the name of announcers that I would put below him.

Hayes seems like an odd choice to ask about because he’s had so many roles in wrestling, and he is probably least known as an announcer. He was competent, but he was not outstanding.

I’ve got a lot of nostalgia for Vince McMahon’s commentary because it’s what I grew up with, but in retrospect it was not that great. Also, we’ve since learned he’s a tremendous creep.

Styles’ WWE run sucked, likely because he was being forced into a mold that didn’t really fit him. However, without those constraints, he did a good job of communicating wrestlers’ backstories and was knowledgeable about in-ring action. He did annoy me by getting too cutesy with inside references from time-to-time, though.

People think of Cornette as more of a manager than an announcer, but he did a ton of commentary as well, between WCW, the WWF, and OVW during its peak as a promotion. He understands how wrestling works and its history more than just about anybody on the planet, and he was able to use that knowledge to great effect when calling matches.

We were all shocked when Matt hugged Vince McMahon:

Why do you think in their careers that Hogan and Rock could make the move from mega face to mega heel while they were both at the top of the card, whilst Austin never managed it? Is it a case of them being better psychologists or is it just Austin not having the right circumstances to attach a heel turn and storyline to, i.e. being in and out with injuries so fans didn’t tire of the Austin character.

Yes, I think it’s all a matter of timing. Taking out time for injuries, you’ve really only got three years of Steve Austin as the top babyface of the WWF, and the character still had more mileage at that point. In particular, in 2001 when they did decide to turn Austin, the WCW invasion was gearing up. Austin was THE face of the WWF during the Monday Night War, and fans wanted him to the THE face of the WWF during that invasion. When they didn’t get what they wanted, the heel turn went over like a fart in church.

Jeff has got his 2×4 and his American flag:

During the time Yokozuna was being built up as an unbeatable heel in 1993, there was an angle on TV where Hacksaw Jim Duggan succeeded in being the first one to knock Yoko off his feet. Yoko gets mad and Banzai Drops Duggan to the point where Duggan has to be stretchered out. When Duggan came back, he somehow seemed even more pro-USA than ever and understandably was looking for revenge. I remember at the time thinking that it seemed like Duggan was being built up to be the new Hogan, before Hogan actually came back for Wrestlemania and…you know.

My question is, was Duggan ever considered for that spot before Hogan came back or after he left again? His schtick was very similar to the one they eventually saddled Lex Luger with, and he had a strong connection with the fans. Of course, Luger had much more of an impressive look than Duggan, so maybe that was the difference?

No, Duggan was never really considered for that spot. His interaction with Yokozuna wasn’t building up anything long-term. Ole’ Hacksaw was just a well-established, veteran babyface who Yoko could get wins over to build him up before he headed into the championship picture. The angle with Duggan knocking the big man off his feet was just a means of getting into those matches.

Stromi is doing the bird, but not in a sexual way:

What was the reason that Koko B. Ware was fired from the WWF around 1989?

Koko was on the WWF’s European tour in October 1989 when he got into an argument with Jim Troy, who was a Senior Vice President of Titan Sports and long-time confidant of Vince McMahon. Apparently, Troy said something about wrestlers being phony tough guys. When Ware confronted him about it, Troy not only doubled down but also used a racial epithet, and the Birdman understandably lost it. The altercation turned physical, and a window at the hotel the roster was staying in wound up being shattered.

Both men were originally fired, but ultimately the Fed rethought its decision on Koko, and he was brought back just six weeks later.

That’s a relatively short version of what happened, but Pro Wrestling Stories has a great, detailed account with citations to multiple wrestler biographies and shoot interviews.

Mr. Ace Crusher wants to ask a New Japan question despite being named after an All Japan finisher:

Is there any possibility of Tomohiro Ishii ever becoming IWGP heavyweight champion before he retires? Even in a short transitional run capacity?

Sure, I would say that there’s a pretty decent possibility, actually. New Japan has a history of doing brief reigns for dedicated roster members as sort of a “lifetime achievement” award. That’s why Manabu Nakanishi is a former IWGP Champion, and that may even be when we’re seeing Hirooki Goto as champ right now.

Kung Fun Panda sent this in after his shift a the ramen shop:

Johnny Ace got lots of flack for hiring models etc but there seems to be a decent number of male strippers that went one to become wrestlers. Any idea of who they were? I think Lenny or Lodi or maybe both and I’ve heard R Truth also from a guy that danced and then trained with him, but he may be full of shit.

There have been tons of them over the years, which makes sense if you think about it, because we’re talking about guys who are young and in good shape and trying to break into an industry where entry-level pay is virtually nothing.

Probably one of the biggest names to have been an exotic dancer was Marcus “Buff” Bagwell, who in addition to dancing, was also involved in a softcore erotic film entitled Day of the Warrior.

Speaking of guys who peaked in WCW, Rick Wilson, also known as the Renegade, danced for a while in his 20s while also training to be a wrestler under Killer Kowalski and doing indy matches under the name “Rio, Lord of the Jungle,” which frankly sounds more like a stripper name than a wrestler name.

The question mentions R-Truth having a background in this industry as well, and it turns out that’s accurate. In fact, Truth talked about his dancing background on an episode of Sam Roberts’ wrestling podcast back in 2016.

One of the names that you probably wouldn’t expect to see on this list is the Sandman, as during the height of his wrestling career he wasn’t exactly known for his physique, but during his Dark Side of the Ring episode, he acknowledged that he used to be a Chippendale dancer – and that he also dabbled in prostitution while dancing.

Another former Chippendale is Kenny King, who has had runs in Ring of Honor and Impact Wrestling but may still best be known as one of the stars of the second season of WWE’s Tough Enough reality show. King acknowledged this part of his past in a 2015 interview with Channel Guide Magazine.

The man that we now know as Raven, also known as Scott Levy, has acknowledged stripping in shoot interviews in the past. In particular, he said that he stripped as a side job when he was with the Global Wrestling Federation as Global didn’t pay well per match and the matches were few and far between.

Taking things international, luchador Latin Lover, who is mostly known for his work in AAA but also had some cameos in the WWF in the mid-1990s, danced before he got into the sport. In fact, rumor has it that AAA promoter Antonio Pena discovered him in a club and recruited him into wrestling from there.

Christopher puts the “fine” in “finance”:

How do wrestlers get paid for PLEs since they moved to the Network?

They don’t. According to Dave Meltzer on a November 2022 episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, for the most part the new management structure of WWE has put wrestlers on deals where they more or less earn a straight salary as opposed to bonuses for particular events, though the door is still open for an occasional bonus for top stars.

Sim is valiantly fighting from underneath:

Watching the I Quit Match between Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles got me thinking.

The stipulation heavily favors the babyface on paper. It’s very tough to make your “hero” basically verbally give up and still look strong. So, shenanigans aside (like threat to friend/wife, prerecorded stuff, etc.), how many times did the babyface actually lose an I Quit Match clean?

The only one that i remember vaguely is Rey Misterio vs. Chavo Guerrero, I think.

Yes, this has happened a few times over the years.

The biggest example, which Sim alludes to in his question, is Rey Misterio Jr. versus Chavo Guerrero Jr., which took place on the October 20, 2006 episode of Smackdown. In that bout, a heel Chavo hung Misterio in the tree of woe position on a metal lighting rig outside the ring and then targeted his knee with a steel chair after the joint had been worked on all match long. Originally, the masked man refused to quit, but when Guerrero wound up for what would surely be the death blow, Rey Rey verbally submitted.

Four years later, heel AJ Styles wrestled babyface Tommy Dreamer at Impact Wrestling’s No Surrender pay per view in an I Quit Match. Styles pressed a fork into Dreamer’s eye in order to get him to quit. Though it’s not particularly well-remembered because Impact had kind of fallen under the radar at the time, it was a wild scene for those who actually saw it, as you could actually see one of the tines of the fork go past Dreamer’s eyelid as he tried to fight off the Phenomenal One.

For one last example, we go to NXT UK for a match between Toni Storm and Kay Lee Ray (not to be confused with Kylie Rae) taped on January 18, 2020 in York, England but held back for airing on TV until February 27 of that year. Babyface Toni found her hands cuffed and a chair wrapped around her upper body, with Ray heading up to the top rope to Pillmanize Storm’s sternum. NXT UK authority figures Johnny Saint and Sid Scala as well as Toni’s storyline best friend Piper “Doudrop” Niven came to ringside to sell the notion that this could result in serious injury, and eventually Niven convinced Storm that she needed to submit.

We'll return in seven-ish days, and, as always, you can contribute your questions by emailing [email protected].