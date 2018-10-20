Ask 411 Wrestling: Who is the Current Million Dollar Champion?

Welcome guys, gals, and gender non-binary pals to Ask 411 Wrestling. I am, as always, your party host Ryan Byers.

Its JD wants us to put a new twist on a type of question that we’ve addressed before:

I really enjoyed your article that involved “If you are going to be the man, you have to beat the man!” I thought it would be cool to see who the current Million Dollar champion is. Starting from the inception of the belt, not counted when it was given to Steve or anyone else. Again please put whatever restrictions you would like on it. If you think that it should change hands only through pin fall and or submission that is fine. If you feel as if a disqualification is grounds in that scenario to have the belt have a new owner, then roll with it! I hope to see who the current Million dollar champion is soon!

For those of you who might not recall what JD is referencing, back in May I tackled a question based on Ric Flair’s catch phrase, “to be the man, you’ve gotta beat the man.” I was asked to track the history of the title of “The Man,” assuming that it began with Flair’s first NWA World Title victory and continued on until present day, with the title of “The Man” only being able to change hands via pinfall, submission, or match stipulation (e.g. escaping the cage in a steel cage match) and only in one-on-one singles matches – no three-ways, four-ways, etc. It was a takeoff on an exercise that several other authors have done in the past with so-called “linear” boxing or wrestling titles.

JD is now asking us to do the same thing with a different championship, and it is my intention to use the same rules that we did for “The Man.”

Let’s go!

Of course, Ted DiBiase is the inaugural Million Dollar Champion, awarding himself the title on February 15, 1989 at a Superstars of Wrestling taping in Binghamton, New York. The show wouldn’t actually air for a couple of weeks, but in this title history we’ll use taping dates instead of air dates, because using air dates in title histories has never made sense to me. (But, then again, I’ve always thought wrestling history should be recorded like a sport and not like a television show.)

Unfortunately for Teddy, he lost his new toy almost immediately, as he dropped a fall to The Ultimate Warrior at a house show in Green Bay, Wisconsin on February 17. The Warrior’s Intercontinental Championship was also on the line in the match.

The Warrior would lose both the Intercontinental Title and our linear Million Dollar Championship at Wrestlemania V in Atlantic City, New Jersey in a match against “Ravishing” Rick Rude.

Over the next several months, Rude loses quite a few matches to the Warrior on the house show circuit, but they are all by count out or disqualification, so he keeps the Million Dollar Championship. However, Brutus Beefcake manages to defeat Rude via pinfall in a match where the Intercontinental Title is not on the line at an August 7, 1989 house show in San Bernardino, California.

Rick Rude takes the championship back on August 20, pinning Beefcake in an IC Title match at another house show in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Eight days later, The Ultimate Warrior once again becomes the linear Million Dollar Champion at Summerslam on August 28, 1989 from the Meadowlands in East Rutherford, New Jersey. He pins Rude on that show, with the Intercontinental Title also on the line.

Here’s where things get a bit interesting. Everybody knows that, at Wrestlemania VI in 1990, Warrior defeats Hulk Hogan for the WWF Title in Toronto. As was mentioned above, the last linear championship that I tracked was the title of “The Man,” which began with Ric Flair’s first NWA World Heavyweight Title reign and went forward from there. Headed in to Mania VI, Hulk Hogan was “The Man.” When Warrior beats Hogan here, he unifies the linear Million Dollar Championship and “The Man.”

Because the two titles change hands in the exact same manner, you can’t ever really un-unify them, so at this point if you just go back to the May 18 edition of this column, you can see how the rest of the Million Dollar Title exercise plays out.

(One caveat is that, after I published the lineage of “The Man,” a couple of folks in the comments section did discover that I made an error during the summer of 2008, though my mistaken timeline linked back up to the real timeline before the end of that year. You can still scroll down to the comment section on the archived column to see their corrections.)

For what it’s worth, Brock Lesnar was “The Man” as of the end of our last column on the subject, as he defeated Samoa Joe for the fake championship at WWE’s Great Balls of Fire pay per view on July 9, 2017.

Brock would continue to be both “The Man” and the linear Million Dollar Champion until Summerslam of this year, when he was, of course, defeated by Roman Reigns. As of this writing, Reigns has not been defeated in a straight-up singles match since that time.

So there you have it. YOUR Million Dollar Champion is Roman Reigns. He’s also “The Man.” I’m sure everybody reading this column is thrilled with that.

There is now part of me that wants to track 100 more linear championships to see if they all eventually lead back to the current WWE Universal Champion, but I have a feeling that my audience would get tired of this column very quickly if that were to actually happen.

Anthony has two questions about moves:

1. You know when a wrestler, usually a heel, goes for a pin and their opponent kicks out and the heel tries the pin again right away? Has anyone ever won a match that way?

Not that I’m aware of. The comment section is free to correct me if I’m wrong.

2. I remember one time in WCW, I believe it was La Parka went for a corner spear and his opponent moved. LA Parka clearly hit his shoulder on the ring post. Rolled away and started holding his stomach like he hit his stomach. What was that about?

I don’t recall that particular spot, and it’s going to be difficult if not impossible to find that match with the limited information provided, but I would guess that one of two things happened: Either Parka legitimately hit his stomach on the turnbuckle and it hurt or he felt like he didn’t get close enough to the ring post to realistically sell his shoulder so he decided to sell his stomach hitting the turnbuckle instead.

Michael K. is doing that voodoo that he do so well:

Everyone knows that Papa Shango didn’t run down and interfere in the Hogan-Sid Mania match which totally botched the ending because he missed his cue. This might sound stupid, but what exactly does “missed his cue” mean though? He had to have been informed of the ending prior so did he just forget and not stand where he was supposed to? If so, why didn’t anyone try to find him during the match? Sounds like it was more than just papa Shango screwing up.

“Missed his cue” means exactly what it sounds like. There was a time that he was supposed to run out to interfere in the match, and he did not run out at that time. There aren’t a lot of noteworthy examples of this happening in professional wrestling, so it sounds odd when you first hear about it, but, if you’ve ever been involved in theater or any other sort of live performance, you know that accidents like this happen from time-to-time, either because somebody got distracted or there was a miscommunication regarding how things were supposed to unfold.

Also, wasn’t the reason for the DQ stupid even at the time? Hogan dragged Harvey

Whippleman in the ring and threw him at Sid. Wow. Not really DQ worthy. I know these guys, ref too, all communicate during the match so couldn’t they have stretched it out longer until Shango showed? Or actually have Whippleman run in the ring to break up the three count? Know they improvised but was lame.

As far as improvised finishes go, I didn’t think that it was all too bad. If you have a third party in the ring, it SHOULD result in a disqualification, even if they don’t impact the match, just like you’re not going to continue play in a professional football or basketball game if someone who isn’t a legitimate participant runs on to the field or the court. Professional wrestling is supposed to be a sport, after all.

Would it have come off better if Whippleman broke up the pinfall before Sid kicked out or if Hogan and Sid just kept wrestling until Papa Shango showed up?

Yeah, I think that Whippleman attempting to break up the pin as opposed to just standing there impotently probably would’ve worked a little bit better, but I can’t be too critical of the performers for that because when something like this goes awry, you have to make split-second decisions with the best information that you have at the time.

Hogan pinned Sid, and Shango was supposed to be RIGHT THERE to end the match before the referee counted three. Sid knows that he’s not supposed to be pinned as part of the finish, and chances are good that he doesn’t want to take a major pinfall loss like that either. So, as soon as he realizes that the ref’s hand is going to hit the mat for a third time, he pretty much has no choice but to kick out. He knows Shango is not there and there’s not enough time for him to get a message that Harvey is going to interrupt the pin. Trying to think like Sid would have thought in that moment, I would have kicked out, too. (And let me just say that trying to think like Sid puts you in a scary, scary headspace.)

As to the possibility of the match just continuing until Shango showed up, I again suppose that is technically possible, but there would also be some risk associated with it. At the point that Sid kicked out of Hogan’s leg drop, the match had built to its natural conclusion. Pro wrestling matches have peaks and valleys, and ending them at the right time is a major part of the art form. If you’ve ever seen a match that has built to a dramatic high and then just kept going, you know that it can cause the audience to lose interest and it can cause the finish that you actually wind up doing to come off as flat.

Thus, I think that the bout logically should have concluded after the leg drop. Harvey and the referee were probably right to do what they did. There are ways that it could have done slightly better, but, again, I’m not going to be critical of any of them for making the best of a bad situation when they had only a matter of seconds – if that – to think about what they were doing.

Aedonix skipped leg day:

Am I the only one who thinks Brock Lesnar has really weird legs and needs to go to leg day more often? HUGE torso, and two little strings called legs poking out from the bottom?

His legs are certainly not as built as the rest of his body, though I don’t think it’s anywhere near as extreme as you’re making it out to be.

One of the other things about Brock that I don’t think helps the look of his gams is the gear he’s typically worn for the last several years. The baggy board shorts hide any bulk that may be remaining in his legs, particularly in the thighs.

A different Michael (I think) walks for miles inside a pit of danger:

I have a question about a Smackdown feud in 2007. Edge cashed in and beat an injured Undertaker. Batista, their top face on SD, had his feud with Edge. Then their feud ended with the Last Chance match at Vengeance. My question is…before Edge got injured and Batista was out of the title picture, what were the plans for Batista from the early summer all the way to Wrestlemania 24? That Umaga feud even seemed thrown together. Batista was their top SD guy, and I find it hard to see how he’d be out of the title picture for the next 9 months.

Batista was in the World Title scene throughout pretty much all of 2007. He was champion coming into the year and held it until Wrestlemania, when he was defeated by the Undertaker in a match that surprised most viewers with its quality. Taker’s reign ended just a month later with the Edge MITB cash-in that Michael mentioned, and Big Dave was in the title picture for the remainder of the year. He had unsuccessful title shots against Edge at Judgment Day in May, One Night Stand in June, and Vengeance in July.

When Edge had to vacate the championship due to injury, it wound up around the massive waist of the Great Khali, and Batista did battle with him at the Great American Bash in July (in a triple threat match also featuring Kane), at Summerslam in August, at Unforgiven in September (again in a triple threat, this time with Rey Misterio, Jr.), and at No Mercy in October.

With Batista as champion again, the Undertaker and Edge were reintroduced into the championship mix, as Batista and Taker went at it at Cyber Sunday in October and Survivor Series in November. Edge joined them at Armageddon for a triple threat in which he won the championship.

Given that Batista was that heavily featured in the title picture for literally an entire calendar year, it’s not difficult to believe that WWE would want to back off of him a bit in 2008, particularly given that they had a hot Undertaker/Edge pairing to work with, which was obviously what the Wrestlemania XXIV Smackdown championship match wound up being . . . even if it did wind up taking a backseat to the card’s Big Show versus Floyd Mayweather main attraction. So, I wouldn’t have been surprised at all to learn that Batista not being in the World Heavyweight Title match was always the plan for that year’s Mania.

However, there may have been some plans that would have put him into a different title bout on the show. In the December 24, 2007 edition of the Figure Four Weekly newsletter, it is mentioned that the original plan for the 2008 Royal Rumble was for Batista to win the Rumble match and for Triple H to defeat Randy Orton for the WWE Title at RR, setting up a Batista vs. HHH title encounter for Mania.

(And I guess the more things change the more they stay the same, because after Smackdown 1000 we are now hearing rumors of yet another Batista/Triple H encounter.)

That plan was ultimately not executed in 2008. The newsletters from the era that I have access to do not say why, but I think that it is fair to assume that a big part of the reason is that John Cena recovered freakishly quickly from the torn pectoral muscle that he suffered in the autumn of 2007, allowing him to make a surprise return to the ring and win the Royal Rumble, taking a spot that otherwise could have belonged to Batista. (Though the February 4, 2008 Figure Four Weekly, which ran right after the Royal Rumble pay per view, claimed that the plan immediately before Cena’s return was for the Undertaker to win the Rumble match.) I think that we can all agree that the surprise Cena return and positioning him in a key match at Wrestlemania was probably a bigger deal at that point in time than pairing off Big Dave and Trips, who had already feuded before.

