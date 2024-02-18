wrestling / News
Aston Villa Trolls With Prince Nana Clip After Win Over Tony Khan’s Fulham FC
February 17, 2024 | Posted by
Aston Villa defeated Fulham FC today with a score of 2-1 and decided to troll Fulham, and perhaps its owner, Tony Khan. The Twitter account for the team shared clips of Prince Nana dancing with the game’s score superimposed over it.
HIT THE MUSIC
UP THE VILLA pic.twitter.com/ieel37bh1b
— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) February 17, 2024
