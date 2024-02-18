wrestling / News

Aston Villa Trolls With Prince Nana Clip After Win Over Tony Khan’s Fulham FC

February 17, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Prince Nana Swerve Strickland AEW Image Credit: AEW

Aston Villa defeated Fulham FC today with a score of 2-1 and decided to troll Fulham, and perhaps its owner, Tony Khan. The Twitter account for the team shared clips of Prince Nana dancing with the game’s score superimposed over it.

