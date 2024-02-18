Aston Villa Trolls With Prince Nana Clip After Win Over Tony Khan’s Fulham FC

Aston Villa defeated Fulham FC today with a score of 2-1 and decided to troll Fulham, and perhaps its owner, Tony Khan. The Twitter account for the team shared clips of Prince Nana dancing with the game’s score superimposed over it.

HIT THE MUSIC UP THE VILLA pic.twitter.com/ieel37bh1b — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) February 17, 2024