– According to Wrestling Inc, Asuka and Cesaro won’t be wrestling during the current coronavirus pandemic.

It is unclear if they haven’t been cleared or are choosing not to wrestle.

Cesaro wrestled on the March 20 WWE SmackDown and Asuka has appeared on both Raw and SmackDown at the Performance Center. Asuka is currently advertised to wrestle Alexa Bliss on tonight’s SmackDown, which was taped at some point over the last week.

Neither Cesaro or Asuka had matches booked for WrestleMania 36. The plan was for Asuka & Kairi Sane to defend their Women’s Tag Team Titles first in a triple threat match against Beth Phoenix & Natalya and Nikki Cross & Alexa Bliss and then in just a tag match against Cross & Bliss. WWE never officially announced the match and as of now, it looks like it won’t be taking place.