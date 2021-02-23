Asuka Appears to Have Tooth Kicked Out During Raw Match

– WWE Raw women’s champion Asuka appears to have literally had her tooth knocked out of her mouth during her tag team match on last night’s Raw. During the show, she teamed with Charlotte Flair against Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax, and it looks like she lost one of her front teeth.

At one point during the match, while Asuka had Jax in an armbar, Shayna Baszler ran in and kicked Asuka in the face. It appears the kick literally knocked Asuka’s tooth out. You can see of the clip of the moment in question where the kick appears to send Asuka’s tooth flying below (via Reddit user FuzzyWuzzyMooMoo).

Baszler later tweeted on the match “Reality,” with a photo of her boot over Asuka’s face.