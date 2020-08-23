Asuka Breaks Down Her Summerslam Title Matchups Against Bayley and Sasha Banks

– TV Guide recently interviewed WWE Superstar Asuka ahead of her double title challenge at tonight’s Summerslam event. Asuka spoke via translator, WWE broadcaster Funaki, on facing both Bayley and Sasha Banks in title matches on the same night. Below are some highlights.

Asuka on her Summerslam opponents: “Sasha Banks and Bayley are great athletes. [Sasha Banks is] technically great. Every single match with [her] is different so I have to be careful. And Bayley with Sasha, they’re so foolish. [But] remember, I won the NXT’s Women’s Championship from Bayley so I think I can beat her again to regain the SmackDown Women’s Championship.”

On Kairi Sane: “I was just by myself before Kairi, and when she came to the WWE, I had a powerful partner, inside and outside of the ring.”

On forming a potential team with Shayna Baszler: “I’m comfortable with her, and we won the tag team match so maybe Shayna is the one.”