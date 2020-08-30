WWE News: Asuka Buys and Upgrades an iMac, Lacey Evans Attends Pottery Class

– Asuka has bought a new iMac and upgraded it, as seen in her latest video. You can see the video below, which is described as follows:

“In August 2020 Apple released the latest iMacs with the announcement.

Yes, I bought the iMac that just came out this month as soon as I could.

This model is a 27-inch 5K iMac with 16G DDR4 memory.

iMac can easily increase the memory, I added 16G x 2 and made it to total 48G.

And for storage, I bought a 1TB 1000 MB/s external SSD.”

– Lacey Evans shared her latest video as well, which features her and her daughter attending a pottery class: