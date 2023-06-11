wrestling / News

Asuka Calls Out Critics Of Her New Title Belt

June 11, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Asuka Image Credit: WWE

In a recent Twitter post, WWE Women’s Champion Asuka shared her opinion of the criticism levied against the new design of her title belt. In reaction to those who took issue with the new appearance, she stated:

I would like to see the fashion sense of the person who says that my belt design is terrible 🫵🤪
If they have bad fashion sense, I despise them 💩

