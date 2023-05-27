– WWE has a new Raw Women’s Champion in the house. The one and only Empress of Tomorrow, Asuka, is once again a champion. Asuka defeated Bianca Belair in their title contest earlier today at WWE Night of Champions in Jeddah Saudi Arabia.

The finish came when Bianca Belair attempted to hit Asuka with the KOD. However, Asuka then used her mist toxin on her fingers to blind Belair’s face and raked her over the eyes with the mist substance. That enabled Asuka to land a series of kicks on Belair to score the pinfall victory to win the title. The new champion now gets some retribution following her loss to Belair last month at WrestleMania 39: Night 2.

This brings an end to Belair’s epically long title run as champion. She held the title for 420 days and was the longest-reigning WWE Raw Women’s champion of the modern era, previously surpassing Becky Lynch. This is the second time Asuka has won the Raw Women’s Championship.

It should also be noted, while Asuka and Belair fought over the Raw Women’s Title today, they are both currently Superstars on the SmackDown roster, being drafted to the blue brand during the WWE Draft. Currently, the SmackDown Women’s Title resides with Rhea Ripley on the Raw roster. WWE has not yet announced how they plan to handle the titles going to different brands.

Highlights, clips, and images for Bianca Belair vs. Asuka at WWE Night of Champions are available below. You can follow along with our live coverage of Night of Champions here.