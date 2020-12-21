wrestling / News

WWE News: Asuka & Charlotte Flair Consider Tag Names After TLC Win, Sasha Banks On Her Next Challenger

December 21, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE TLC Asuka Charlotte Flair

– Asuka and Charlotte Flair are the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, and they are now in search of a team name. Following their victory over Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler at WWE TLC, the two discussed possible tag teams backstage. Both “Empress Queen” and “The Royal Team” were suggested:

– Sasha Banks appeared on a video after her win over Carmella and said that she’s ready to take on anyone that wants to challenge her:

– The Top 5 WWE TLC Matches.

