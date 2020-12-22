wrestling / News

Asuka and Charlotte Flair to Defend Women’s Tag Titles On This Week’s Smackdown

December 21, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE TLC Asuka Charlotte Flair

Asuka and Charlotte Flair will defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships on this week’s episode of Smackdown. It was announced on tonight’s Raw that the two will defend the titles they won at WWE TLC on Sunday on Friday’s show. Their opponents have not yet been revealed.

Smackdown will be taped on Tuesday, and will air on Christmas Day as normal on FOX.

