WWE News: Asuka Turns Charlotte Flair Slap Into a Meme, Shotzi Blackheart Does 800 Squats During Raw

– Asuka has officially turned her slap of Charlotte Flair from Raw into a meme. The Raw Women’s Champion shared a remixed video of her slap to Flair on her Instagram, cut to Gwen Stefani’s “Hollaback Girl”:

– Shotki Blackheart, who was among those NXT talents around the ring at Raw, noted that she did 800 squats during commercial breaks and that she’s switching to lunges for Smackdown:

I did 800 squats during the @WWE RAW breaks. 🦵🦵 — Shotzi Blackheart (@ShotziWWE) June 9, 2020