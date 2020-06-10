wrestling / News
WWE News: Asuka Turns Charlotte Flair Slap Into a Meme, Shotzi Blackheart Does 800 Squats During Raw
June 9, 2020 | Posted by
– Asuka has officially turned her slap of Charlotte Flair from Raw into a meme. The Raw Women’s Champion shared a remixed video of her slap to Flair on her Instagram, cut to Gwen Stefani’s “Hollaback Girl”:
– Shotki Blackheart, who was among those NXT talents around the ring at Raw, noted that she did 800 squats during commercial breaks and that she’s switching to lunges for Smackdown:
I did 800 squats during the @WWE RAW breaks. 🦵🦵
— Shotzi Blackheart (@ShotziWWE) June 9, 2020
