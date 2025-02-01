wrestling / News
Asuka Comments on Posts About Feeling In Danger, Says WWE & TKO Are Acting To Protect Her
Asuka gave an update her post that she felt like she was in danger, noting that WWE and TKO are taking action in her defense. As reported yesterday, the WWE star posted to social media noting that she has “been feeling in danger recently” and consulted the police while asking fans not to “have romantic feelings for me.” Asuka posted to Twitter on Friday to give fans an update, writing:
“WWE and TKO are taking action to protect me. I appreciate it.”
Asuka did not specify further. She has been out of action since June of last year after undergoing knee surgery and there’s no word on when she might return.
