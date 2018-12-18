WWE News: Asuka Coronation Segment Set For Tonight’s Smackdown, Kurt Angle Reflects on Milk-O-Mania, No Main Event Matches Taped Last Night

– WWE has announced a special coronation segment for tonight’s Smackdown with new Smackdown Women’s Champion Asuka…

– Here is Kurt Angle, reflecting on his win on last night’s WWE Raw. He also talks about returning to Sacramento years after the “Milk-O-Mania” segment with Steve Austin.

– The dark match before tonight’s RAW at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California saw Zack Ryder defeat Mojo Rawley. They did not tape any WWE Main Event matches, so it looks like the final two WWE Main Event episodes of 2018 will feature a best of 2018 theme. [Credit: Wrestling Inc]