WWE News: Asuka Coronation Segment Set For Tonight’s Smackdown, Kurt Angle Reflects on Milk-O-Mania, No Main Event Matches Taped Last Night
December 18, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE has announced a special coronation segment for tonight’s Smackdown with new Smackdown Women’s Champion Asuka…
Witness the CORONATION of @WWEAsuka TOMORROW NIGHT on #SDLive as #WWEHolidayWeek continues at 8/7c on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/90aJPQqmtG
— WWE (@WWE) December 18, 2018
– Here is Kurt Angle, reflecting on his win on last night’s WWE Raw. He also talks about returning to Sacramento years after the “Milk-O-Mania” segment with Steve Austin.
– The dark match before tonight’s RAW at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California saw Zack Ryder defeat Mojo Rawley. They did not tape any WWE Main Event matches, so it looks like the final two WWE Main Event episodes of 2018 will feature a best of 2018 theme. [Credit: Wrestling Inc]