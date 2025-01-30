Asuka Says She’s Been Feeling in Danger, Tells Fans Not To Have Romantic Feelings for Her

In a series of posts on Twitter, Asuka revealed that she recently contacted the police after an incident that left her feeling she was in danger. She did not divulge what happend, but did let her fans know they should not have any ‘romantic feelings’ for her.

She wrote: “I absolutely reject any romantic or personal approaches toward me. There is absolutely no possibility for others to interfere in my private life. I’ve been feeling in danger recently. I’ve already consulted the police. At this rate, even if fans approach me at the airport or in the city, I will feel the possibility that something might happen, and it will scare me, making me unable to respond. Please don’t have romantic feelings for me. It’s meaningless—100% pointless.”

