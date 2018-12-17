WWE News: Asuka Declares She is The Man After TLC, The Bar Proclaims Their Greatness, Braun Strowman Focused on Brock Lesnar

– Following her Smackdown women’s title win atlast night’s WWE TLC PPV, Asuka declares that she is officially the Man now…

– Following their win at last night’s WWE TLC PPV, the Bar claimed to be the measuring stick of the tag team division, past and present.

Following his win at last night’s WWE TLC PPV, Braun Strowman stated that he’s completely focused on Brock Lesnar and the universal title match at the Royal Rumble (transcript via Wrestling INc)…

“Look, it’s great and all, I’m glad to get Baron Corbin out of his position as General Manager but that’s all in the past. I am focused on my Universal Championship opportunity against Brock Lesnar. That’s it. Royal Rumble, The Monster Among Men, Brock Lesnar. Enough said.”