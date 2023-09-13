Asuka Defends Nia Jax Over Claims Of Hurting Wrestlers

Asuka took to social media to defend Nia Jax over her reputation of being an unsafe worker. Jax made her return on this week’s episode of WWE Raw, and after her return social media was critical due to the assertion that Jax is unsafe due to injuries suffered by workers like Kairi Sane and Asuka. Asuka herself posted to Twitter to push back against criticism, writing:

“That question is rude and bullying. You’re hurting her heart with this question. Are you really a person with a heart? If someone who has not been directly harmed by her denies her, I will fight the society for her. If I am criticized for it, I don’t care”

Asuka went on to respond to someone who showed pics of Sane’s injury from her match with Jax, writing:

“Wrestlers fight knowing that there is a possibility of injury. Kairi doesn’t blame anyone for her injuries. She is not stupid. But are you a victim?”

She went on to add:

“I broke a tooth and tore five tendons in my shoulder. I also suffered many other injuries, including knees and ankles, but that was no one’s fault. If anything, it was my own poor defense at the time. But this is a battlefield. I am a warrior of love”

If I am criticized for it, I don't care 🫵🤮 https://t.co/2N307IlkPk pic.twitter.com/G0jOkUrNJ3 — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) September 12, 2023

But are you a victim? https://t.co/KQ5fDcrfuk — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) September 12, 2023