Asuka Details Her Dream Last Match Scenario

March 8, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown Asuka Image Credit: WWE

In a post on Twitter, Asuka was asked what she’d want for her last match if a booker allowed her to pick anything she wanted.

She wrote: “Easy. Tokyo Dome… but only if it’s WrestleMania and I enter on Godzilla’s back.

