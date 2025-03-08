wrestling / News
Asuka Details Her Dream Last Match Scenario
March 8, 2025
In a post on Twitter, Asuka was asked what she’d want for her last match if a booker allowed her to pick anything she wanted.
She wrote: “Easy. Tokyo Dome… but only if it’s WrestleMania and I enter on Godzilla’s back.”
