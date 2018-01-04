Asuka Endorses Billie Kay & Peyton Royce for Best NXT Tag Team in Year-End Awards

– Asuka has made her vote known for Best Tag Team in the NXT Year-End Awards, endorsing Billie Kay & Peyton Royce. Asuka posted to Twitter giving her vote to the Iconic Duo, which prompted responses from Kay and Royce. You can see the posts below.

The two are not actually nominees for Best Tag Team, it must be said. They are nominated for Overall NXT Competitor of the Year and Female Competitor of the Year.

I knew you loved us!! Best thing you have ever said 💃🏻 https://t.co/Cu1HGMqSMB — Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) January 4, 2018