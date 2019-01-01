wrestling / News
WWE News: Asuka Has a Major Botch Moment at a Live Event, The 2018 WWE Futures Endeavors Video Surfaces
– At the WWE live event in Tampa, Florida Asuka had a major botch moment during her match with Charlotte & Becky Lynch…
#Asuka botch from #WWE show in Tampa. #BeckyLynch #CharlotteFlair @WWEAsuka @BeckyLynchWWE @MsCharlotteWWE @Maffewgregg #WWERAW #SDLive #BotchMania #Ouch #MMA #UFC #WomensWrestling #TheMan #Oops #Wrestling @WrestleBotch pic.twitter.com/TdNo0TwBdJ
— Womens Wrestling (@DivaInsider) January 1, 2019
– The annual video that pays tribute to WWE performers who were released over the 2019 calendar year has once again surfaced online