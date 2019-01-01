Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Asuka Has a Major Botch Moment at a Live Event, The 2018 WWE Futures Endeavors Video Surfaces

January 1, 2019 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Asuka

– At the WWE live event in Tampa, Florida Asuka had a major botch moment during her match with Charlotte & Becky Lynch…

– The annual video that pays tribute to WWE performers who were released over the 2019 calendar year has once again surfaced online

article topics :

Asuka, WWE, Larry Csonka

Loading...

Spotlights

loading


More Stories

loading