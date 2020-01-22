wrestling / News
Asuka Has Close Call At Fashion Show Mall Shooting
– Asuka had a scary moment as she was in the vicinity of a shooting at the Fashion Show Mall in Las Vegas. The WWE star posted to Twitter, noting that she “escaped” and that there was “a scream in front of me” while she was there, confirming that it was the shooting incident.
8 News Now reports that three people were injured in the shooting, which occured after some kids got into an argument. According to Metro police, right before a fight was about to break out one person pulled a gun and fired it into the crowd. There’s no word on arrests and the entire mall is on a lock down as police search for a second suspect.
I just escaped!
There was a scream in front of me at #FashionShowMall. It was like shooting. #GUESS near the shooting range protected me.
— ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) January 22, 2020
Update: 3 people were shot at Fashion Show Mall. Injuries are not life threatening. LVMPD is questioning possible victims and suspects. Traffic is being shut down in the area as the investigation begins. pic.twitter.com/KBLpD5NVcQ
— Shakala Alvaranga (@SMAlvaranga) January 22, 2020
