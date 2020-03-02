wrestling / News

Asuka Injured, Shayna Baszler to Face Kairi Sane on Raw

March 2, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Shayna Baszler’s opponent for tonight’s Raw has changed due to an injury. WWE announced on Monday afternoon that Asuka, who was originally set to face Baszler, has a sprained wrist and isn’t medically cleared.

Instead, Baszler will face Kairi Sane on tonight’s show. Raw takes place from Barclays Center in Brooklyn tonight and airs live on USA Network.

