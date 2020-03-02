wrestling / News
Asuka Injured, Shayna Baszler to Face Kairi Sane on Raw
March 2, 2020 | Posted by
Shayna Baszler’s opponent for tonight’s Raw has changed due to an injury. WWE announced on Monday afternoon that Asuka, who was originally set to face Baszler, has a sprained wrist and isn’t medically cleared.
Instead, Baszler will face Kairi Sane on tonight’s show. Raw takes place from Barclays Center in Brooklyn tonight and airs live on USA Network.
