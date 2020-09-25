wrestling / News
WWE News: Asuka Tastes Japanese Snacks, UpUpDownDown Crew Plays Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
September 25, 2020 | Posted by
– In her newest YouTube video, Asuka introduces Japanese snacks to people around the world. Here’s the description for Asuka’s new video:
I bought a bunch of Japanese snacks from a Japanese supermarket!
Although the snacks are familiar to Japanese people, we will be introducing them to people in other countries and comparing them to each other.
– Xavier Woods, Tyler Breeze, Cesaro, and Adam Cole played Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout in the newest UpUpDownDown video. You can watch the video below.
