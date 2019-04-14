WWE News: Asuka and Mandy Rose Trade Barbs Over Swimsuit Pic, Xavier Woods & IIconics Want to Stay Together in Superstar Shakeup

– Asuka and Mandy Rose had an exchange on Twitter after the latter posted a swimsuit pic to her account. Asuka wasn’t impressed with the photo, prompting a return insult from Rose:

🍑🤢 — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) April 14, 2019

Coming from the woman that wears a thong over her gear 🙄🤭🤣 https://t.co/EPJQ2jFAnq — Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) April 14, 2019

– Xavier Woods and the IIconics also posted to Twitter, but with more positivity. In response to a teaser for the Superstar Shakeup, Peyton Royce said that the New Day have to stay on the same show as the IIconics, a statement Woods agreed with:

But what do you mean just ‘@XavierWoodsPhD to Raw’?!?! Firstly, he can’t go alone. He has brothers! Secondly, HE HAS SISTERS! We must all stay together. pic.twitter.com/SGImOKr6di — Peyton Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) April 14, 2019