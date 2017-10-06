WWE News: Asuka Has A Message For The RAW Roster, Fans Polled On McMahon vs. Owens, Kalisto Promoting WWE 2K18

– Asuka provided the latest WWE Network pick of the week, which is her new collection on the streaming service. She said the RAW women’s division is not ready for her and they need to watch her collection to see their future. Asuka will make her RAW debut at TLC on October 22.

– WWE.com has a new poll asking fans which wrestler they’d be more scared to enter hell in a Cell with: Shane McMahon or Kevin Owens. At this time, 52% voted for McMahon and 48% voted for Owens.

– Kalisto is in Barcelona to promote WWE 2K18 and will appear at the Games World convention on Saturday.