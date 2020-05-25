wrestling / News
WWE News: Asuka Shows Off Her No-Gym Full Body Workout, Stock Down
May 25, 2020 | Posted by
– Asuka is getting her workouts in without a gym, posting a video featuring her no-gym full body workout on Monday. You can see the video below:
– WWE’s stock closed at $44.51 on Monday, down $0.26 (0.58%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 0.04% on the day.
