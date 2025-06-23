Asuka Comments On Her Injury Recovery & Return To WWE TV

Asuka made her return to WWE TV from injury last week, and she spoke in a new video about her recovery and more. The WWE star returned on last week’s Raw to advance in the Queen of the Ring tournament after being off for over a year due to injury. She spoke about making her return from the injury in a new video posted to her YouTube channel and spoke about the difficult recovery process.

“Hey… welcome to KanaChanTV, and so, we’ve been filming a video in a hurry,” Asuka said (per Fightful). “This is just a quick video, and I really want to say this: I’m back! I finally made my return to the ring. So, thank you so much for all your support, your kind messages, and your love. It means more than I can say. It really was a great help to me. I can’t even put it into words. Thank you so much for all your messages and support.”

She continued, “Being away for almost a year, it wasn’t easy. This was by no means easy. It was really hard. Well, I’d been away from the ring for almost a year, and it really wasn’t easy, and to be honest, there was some tough days, but I managed to get through it… But your voice kept me going, really. Well, everyone’s voices were there, so yeah… I guess you could say it never stopped. I guess the point is that I didn’t stop. Now, I’m here again! My match was always intense. Physically and mentally, it has been pushed to the limit. I really do feel like I was on the edge, both mentally and physically. I was able to win the comeback. I would like to talk about this, but this is just the beginning…”

Asuka is in the finals of the Queen of the Ring tournament and will face the winner of Roxanne Perez vs. Jade Cargill at Night of Champions for the crown.