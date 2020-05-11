wrestling / News
Asuka and Otis Win Cameo-Filled Money in the Bank Matches (Pics, Video)
The simultaneous Climb the Corporate Ladder Money in the Bank matches were a chaotic, cameo-filled affair that saw new men and women’s briefcase holders crowned. Asuka won the women’s Money in the Bank briefcase first, followed by Otis bringing down the men’s briefcase to earn title shots at any point in the next year. You can see pics and video from the matches below.
The matches started from the bottom of WWE Headquarters and made their way all the top. Along the way the competitors saw the likes of Brother Love, Doink the Clown, John Laurinaitis, Stephanie McMahon, Vince McMahon and Paul Heyman in various spots in the building. Stephanie appeared after Dana Brooke grabbed a Money in the Bank briefcase in a conference room, reminding her that the actual briefcase was atop the roof. Heyman was in catering where a food fight broke out, while Vince McMahon saw AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan bust into his office and immediately ordered them out.
The finish at the top of the roof saw King Corbin throw Rey Mysterio and Aleister Black off the roof of the building and then battle AJ Styles atop the ladder, at which point Elias came out and hit Corbin. The briefcase then dropped into Otis’ hands.
Our full coverage of the PPV is here.
We're taking things to @WWE HQ…
It's time for the #MITB Ladder Matches! pic.twitter.com/ixcUknhiHb
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) May 11, 2020
Oh … THAT!#MITB @WWEAsuka pic.twitter.com/JhjZBKciML
— WWE (@WWE) May 11, 2020
WHAT is @WWEAsuka doing?! #MITB pic.twitter.com/ediseiBXFM
— WWE (@WWE) May 11, 2020
The Women's #MITB #LadderMatch is off to an INSANE start as @WWEAsuka takes a leap of faith at WWE HQ! pic.twitter.com/sb3ZOda4Cq
— WWE (@WWE) May 11, 2020
Don't do @AJStylesOrg like that, @otiswwe! #MITB pic.twitter.com/Px7S63uCnp
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 11, 2020
Foiled by the #MITB conference room!@StephMcMahon just broke it to @DanaBrookeWWE that the REAL contract is on the roof. pic.twitter.com/JFiph4poJA
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 11, 2020
#WrestleMania flashbacks for @AJStylesOrg…
*GONG* #MITB pic.twitter.com/XGAnZo1HCf
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 11, 2020
LADIES and GENTLEMEN … we have ourselves a FOOD FIGHT!!!#MITB @otiswwe @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/5swu9nAMUz
— WWE (@WWE) May 11, 2020
Think @NiaJaxWWE just won the food fight portion of this #MITB Ladder Match… pic.twitter.com/HLMGs1FUKA
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 11, 2020
😬😬😬😬😬
That's NOT the office to be fighting in, guys…#MITB @VinceMcMahon @WWEDanielBryan @AJStylesOrg pic.twitter.com/d8X41h1gQt
— WWE (@WWE) May 11, 2020
THEY'VE MADE IT.@WWEAsuka @NiaJaxWWE and @LaceyEvansWWE are ON THE ROOF! #MITB pic.twitter.com/1gZH3coIbG
— WWE (@WWE) May 11, 2020
.@WWEDanielBryan & @AJStylesOrg found themselves in @VinceMcMahon's office at @WWE Headquarters in the Men's #MITB #LadderMatch! 😲😳🤭 pic.twitter.com/oXOS4wCv6h
— WWE (@WWE) May 11, 2020
We have ONE winner.@WWEAsuka has won the Women's #MITB Ladder Match! pic.twitter.com/ZzFFER8v2V
— WWE (@WWE) May 11, 2020
C-A-T-E-R-P-I-L-L-A-R!#MITB @otiswwe pic.twitter.com/aHwHq3wh93
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 11, 2020
Now THIS is a #PhenomenalForearm.#MITB @AJStylesOrg pic.twitter.com/bhCOBIBLrz
— WWE (@WWE) May 11, 2020
"YO, MANDY … I DID IT!"@otiswwe = Mr. #MITB!!! pic.twitter.com/OJGg2pYhGz
— WWE (@WWE) May 11, 2020
WHAT A NIGHT.#MITB @WWEAsuka @otiswwe pic.twitter.com/s0FjX01XYI
— WWE (@WWE) May 11, 2020
More Trending Stories
- The Undertaker Reflects on Losing His Confidence in the Ring After His Match With Brock Lesnar
- Lio Rush Says He Was Supposed to Win Intercontinental Title at WrestleMania 35
- Jim Cornette Compares Karrion Kross To Marc Mero, Says Scarlett Is The Real Star Just Like Sable Was, Explains What Kross Needs
- Comedian Tom Segura Says Wrestling Is For “Idiots” Who Don’t Know It’s Fake – Dolph Ziggler, Abyss & More Respond