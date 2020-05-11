Asuka and Otis Win Cameo-Filled Money in the Bank Matches (Pics, Video)

The simultaneous Climb the Corporate Ladder Money in the Bank matches were a chaotic, cameo-filled affair that saw new men and women’s briefcase holders crowned. Asuka won the women’s Money in the Bank briefcase first, followed by Otis bringing down the men’s briefcase to earn title shots at any point in the next year. You can see pics and video from the matches below.

The matches started from the bottom of WWE Headquarters and made their way all the top. Along the way the competitors saw the likes of Brother Love, Doink the Clown, John Laurinaitis, Stephanie McMahon, Vince McMahon and Paul Heyman in various spots in the building. Stephanie appeared after Dana Brooke grabbed a Money in the Bank briefcase in a conference room, reminding her that the actual briefcase was atop the roof. Heyman was in catering where a food fight broke out, while Vince McMahon saw AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan bust into his office and immediately ordered them out.

The finish at the top of the roof saw King Corbin throw Rey Mysterio and Aleister Black off the roof of the building and then battle AJ Styles atop the ladder, at which point Elias came out and hit Corbin. The briefcase then dropped into Otis’ hands.

