Asuka Out With a Concussion, Wrestlemania Status Up in the Air

It was reported last month that Asuka seemed to get a tooth knocked out after a kick from Shayna Baszler on an episode of RAW. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Asuka is also dealing with a concussion with that kick, which is putting her match with Charlotte Flair at the event in jeopardy.

The issue with concussions is that it’s unknown how long it will take a given one to heal. Asuka could be ready to go next week or she could go without getting cleared for a long time. So while it’s possible she will be back in time for the match with Flair at Wrestlemania, it’s not a guarantee. If that happens, this will be the second time Flair’s Wrestlemania plans had been changed, as she was initially feuding with Lacey Evans for a potential match at the show.