Details On What The Original Plan Was For Asuka At WrestleMania and When Plan Was Changed

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Vince McMahon apparently made the decision to put the Smackdown women’s title on Charlotte Flair on Tuesday before the Smackdown taping. The original plan for Asuka was for her to face Mandy Rose at WrestleMania following Rose defeating Naomi, Carmella, and Sonya Deville on Smackdown, but with so many matches on the card already, WWE decided to pull that match because it had little interest, and put everything into the women’s main event.

As reported earlier, WWE is likely going to give the women’s main event at WrestleMania a “Winner Take All” theme with both the RAW and Smackdown Women’s Titles on the line.